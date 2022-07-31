ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, WI

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNWSy_0gzd0XuD00
River Stabbing Wisconsin Water Recovery authorities comb the Apple River with metal detectors after five people were stabbed while tubing down the river, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Somerset, Wis. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP) (Alex Kormann)

SOMERSET, Wis. — (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.

“We don’t know yet who was connected to who, who knew each other or what precipitated it,” Knudson said.

The knife attack happened on a difficult-to-access section of the river near the town of Somerset, Wisconsin, which is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Minneapolis. The suspect was arrested about an hour and a half later while getting off the river downstream.

"Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him," Knudson told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "Another witness located him at the exit of the tubing area, where he was taken into custody."

A 17-year-old boy from Minnesota died. Two of the other victims were flown to a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, and two others were taken there by ambulance. All four surviving victims — a woman and three men all believed to be in their 20s — were in critical condition.

The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released, but St. Croix County jail records show a 52-year-old man was being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree homicide, four counts of aggravated battery and four counts of mayhem.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota

CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
WGAU

Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. — (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Croix County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, WI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
County
Saint Croix County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
cbs3duluth.com

Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged

DULUTH, MN -- The Rice Lake woman involved in a hit and run that injured three people last Saturday, has been charged with multiple felonies. Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived,...
RICE LAKE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay teen shot multiple times in Minnesota, death ruled a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Police in Minneapolis are investigating the shooting of a Green Bay teenager that happened on the evening of July 29. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 19-year-old Sunrise Badbear Wade died on July 29 after he was reportedly shot multiple times. The incident happened in the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis around 11 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGAU

Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway's centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin River#Minneapolis#Violent Crime
KROC News

Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota

Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
STURGEON LAKE, MN
UPMATTERS

Man accused of stabbing five people while tubing on Wisconsin River identified

SOMERSET, Wis. (WFRV) – The man accused of stabbing five people, one of which died, while on the Apple River has been identified. According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu was identified as the man accused of stabbing five people on the Apple River. He is reportedly from Prior Lake, Minnesota.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Q985

9-Year-Old Wisconsin Kid Drove Drunk Mom Home

We just had the lady that put her kid on her lap to steer, now comes ANOTHER "Mom of the Year" candidate... This Wisconsin mom was too drunk to drive the truck home, SO she turned it all over to a 9-year-old. Gas, brake, steering, checking her mirrors...it's all you kid.
fox9.com

Ramsey County deputy found dead inside his car

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A deputy with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office was found dead Monday after he failed to return home after work. The sheriff’s office said deputies began looking for Deputy Dallas Edeburn after learning he left the patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday but never made it home. They began searching between the station and his home when deputies found Edeburn’s vehicle with him dead inside.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Daily Telegram

COVID-19 infections up across Wisconsin

SUPERIOR — The number of new COVID-19 infections has been on the rise statewide over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 3. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 infections have been reported in Northwestern Wisconsin, DHS reported. The seven-day...
WISCONSIN STATE
MLive

Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
Bring Me The News

Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
DASSEL, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousand of homes are without power in western Wisconsin after severe storms rolled through the region. According to service tracker poweroutage.us, over 14,000 customers in northern Wisconsin were still without power as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. An additional 35,000 customers were without power in Minnesota,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy