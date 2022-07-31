Brownsville firefighters extinguish major grass fire Saturday

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department responded to multiple emergencies Saturday, including a food truck fire at the flea market and a midday grass fire.

According to a Facebook post made by the Brownsville Firefighters, the station received about 100 calls Saturday in response to emergencies including a grass fire, vehicle recovery and a food truck fire.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to 77 Flea Market in reference to a food truck fire. Assistant Fire Chief Sam Padilla, said firefighters were able to contain the fire from the pizza truck before it spread to other vendors.

Pizza truck fire (Source: Brownsville Firefighters Facebook Page)

At 12:40 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a grass fire on 1421 Alamosa Drive. Firefighters were at the scene extinguishing the fire for up to five hours, according to Padilla.

This morning, tires on the lot were still smoldering, the assistant police chief said.

