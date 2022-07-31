ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville firefighters extinguish major grass fire Saturday

By Alejandra Yanez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DOfN_0gzcz4ZO00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department responded to multiple emergencies Saturday, including a food truck fire at the flea market and a midday grass fire.

LOCAL NEWS Community reacts to Don-Wes Flea Market fire

According to a Facebook post made by the Brownsville Firefighters, the station received about 100 calls Saturday in response to emergencies including a grass fire, vehicle recovery and a food truck fire.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to 77 Flea Market in reference to a food truck fire. Assistant Fire Chief Sam Padilla, said firefighters were able to contain the fire from the pizza truck before it spread to other vendors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEv1e_0gzcz4ZO00
Pizza truck fire (Source: Brownsville Firefighters Facebook Page)

At 12:40 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a grass fire on 1421 Alamosa Drive. Firefighters were at the scene extinguishing the fire for up to five hours, according to Padilla.

This morning, tires on the lot were still smoldering, the assistant police chief said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
ValleyCentral

Alamo PD: Man falls off motorcycle, struck by vehicle

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday morning at E. Frontage Road. Ozuna said that a motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on the frontage road when a dog crossed in front of […]
ALAMO, TX
kurv.com

Authorities Order Autopsy In Edinburg Infant’s Death

An autopsy has been ordered to determine what caused the death of an Edinburg infant earlier this week. At around 5 in the morning Monday, police responded to a home on the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive to a report of an unresponsive child. Officers arrived to find emergency medical...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Primera residents receive free water

PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Primera has been under a water boil notice for nearly a week. City officials distributed cases of water on Wednesday at Primera Park to aid residents during this time. The boil notice has been in place since last week due to low chlorine residuals in the water supply. Primera Police Chief Manuel Treviño says the boil notice […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD investigates death of unresponsive baby

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An infant was pronounced dead this morning in Edinburg after a 911 call stating the child was unresponsive. At 5 a.m. Monday, the Edinburg Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services received a call about an unresponsive child at a residence, according to a news release sent by the City of Edinburg. […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brownsville, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Sports
Brownsville, TX
Sports
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old Brownsville man located

UPDATE: Brownsville Police report that Eusebio Gonzalez has been located and has been reunited with his family. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old missing man. Eusebio Gonzalez was last seen at noon Monday by his residence on La Plaza Drive. According to Brownsville PD, Gonzalez […]
ValleyCentral

Brownsville bus routes canceled, shortage of drivers

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A bus driver shortage in Brownsville is causing the Brownsville Multimodal Transportation Department to cancel some routes. Gennie Garcia, the deputy director for the Brownsville Multimodal Transportation Department said the cancelations are temporary as they work to fill open bus operator positions. “I would say it’s an inconvenience for us,” said […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD and Fire extract fully submerged vehicle from water

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Fire and Police Departments responded to a two-vehicle incident that left one car submerged underwater. At 11:07 p.m. Saturday, Brownsville Fire and Rescue received a call about a vehicle that was submerged in body of water near South Indiana Avenue and California Road. According to Assistant Fire Chief Padilla, two […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen warns of telephone scams

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of McAllen is warning residents about a telephone scam circulating the area. Through a false caller ID, the scam caller is attempting to represent themselves as the City of McAllen. The caller then tells the person in Spanish that the resident is delinquent on their electricity bill and to […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Food Truck#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Primera to distribute water cases to residents

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The town of Primera will be holding a water distribution for residents on Wednesday, according to city officials. Amid recent water boil notices, Primera will be distributing one case of water per family to residents. The distribution will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the city park […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Morning shooting reported, one man dead

EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office news release said that around 7:11 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. The homeowner called 911 and said he had shot a man after the man displayed a knife, said the news […]
ValleyCentral

Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRGV

Edinburg police investigating death of infant

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating the death of an infant, city officials said Monday. At around 5:00 a.m. Monday, Edinburg police responded to the 1300 block of Prosperity Dr. in reference to an unresponsive child. The Edinburg Fire Department and EMS were already at the site performing CPR on...
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
kurv.com

Man Shot Dead Inside Monte Alto Home

Homicide investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are gathering clues after a man was shot and killed at a home in Monte Alto Wednesday morning. A little after 7 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from the homeowner who said he shot a man who was armed with a knife. Deputies found the victim dead inside the home on the 8200 block of Trimble avenue and initiated a homicide investigation.
MONTE ALTO, TX
KRGV

Autopsy ordered to determine cause of death of 4-month-old in Edinburg

Authorities ordered an autopsy for a baby found unresponsive in Edinburg. Police say the 4-month-old child was found unresponsive Monday morning at a home in the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Edinburg police investigating death of infant. The baby was transported to Edinburg Regional Medical Center, where the...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Water Works says water safe to consume

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Waterworks System (HWWS) said its water remains safe to consume and use for all normal purposes. The HWWS news release said water quality problems were recently detected within the distribution systems operated by two of their wholesale customers. That prompted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), to begin […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Daffodil Avenue closed for roadway improvements

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the City of McAllen moves forward with the Daffodil Avenue roadway improvement project, storm infrastructure construction will cause a road closure along Bentsen Road. The city’s news release said the roadway will be closed to all through traffic between Daffodil Avenue and Nolana Avenue and will begin on Monday, August […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Driver killed in San Benito three-vehicle crash identified

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – San Benito Police Department has identified the victim in a three-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend. San Benito Police responded to the intersection of Bonner Street and Business 77, located in front of the HEB and Walmart, in reference to a three-vehicle crash on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The driver […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen police investigates homicide

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are investigating an incident involving a man acting in self-defense and shooting another individual. Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Ave at about 3:35 p.m. According to a press release, the reporting person called McAllen PD stating “he shot a male … in self-defense.” […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Suspect wanted in vehicle theft, additional suspect charged

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of vehicle theft; one arrest has already been made in the case. An arrest warrant has been issued at the McAllen Municipal Court for Eric Roberto Garza, 30, for auto theft as a state jail felony. […]
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy