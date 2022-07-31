4 people transported to hospital after car crash

www.actionnews5.com
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
2 firefighters taken to hospital after apartment fire, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after a fire at a local apartment complex. One of the firefighters was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion, the other had 1st-degree burns on their wrist. The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to a fire on Aug....
18-wheeler crash causes delays on I-55
UPDATE: Crews are still in the area but traffic is moving as normal. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A crash involving two 18-wheelers slowed down rush hour traffic on I-55 Wednesday evening. The crash happened near the Third Street exit in the northbound lanes. A TDOT camera showed crews unloading boxes from a truck that rolled over. Police […]
1 Person Dead, 3 Injured After Car Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
Officers of the Memphis Police have stated that 1 person has died, and 3 people have been injured in an accident that took place at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive in Memphis. The two-vehicle accident occurred at 2 AM on Sunday. The identities of the individuals have not been disclosed as yet.
I-269 reopens after overnight crash involving 18-wheeler in Desoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after an overnight crash involving an 18-wheeler in Desoto County. Troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 269 near Laughter Road about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the truck driver was traveling south on 269 when it crashed into a disabled Buick.
One injured in shooting on Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was shot after two suspects fired into the back of the victim’s vehicle, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station on Getwell Road and Cochese Avenue on July 26. The two suspects fired shots into the back of a car and the victim was […]
Traffic moving as normal after overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is moving as normal after an overturned 18-wheeler caused delays Thursday evening on I-55 along the south loop in Memphis. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the overturned truck had two right lanes of northbound I-55 and the right shoulder blocked. According to the...
desotocountynews.com
Truck crash closes interstate
Accident scene on I-269 near Malone Road on Wednesday, Aug. 3. (MDOTTraffic.com photo) A portion of I-269 in DeSoto County was shut down or restricted to one lane early Wednesday as a result of a crash between the semi-trailer truck and a disabled vehicle. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol,...
Walkway collapse at Peppertree Apartments sends three people to hospital, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A walkway crumbled at a Memphis apartment complex, turning a simple walk along the complex into a hospital trip for several people, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). It happened around 5:54 p.m. Tuesday at the Peppertree Apartments, according to MFD. One resident of the...
‘Blow their brains out’: Man rams car, threatens couple, then runs from police, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted man with 15 warrants was arrested for ramming into a vehicle and making verbal threats. On Aug. 1 at approximately 3:35 PM, a man and woman approached the Memphis Police Department (MPD), while in a Chevrolet Cruze. The man and woman told police they...
Police spot, disable stolen vehicle at Northeast Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police in unmarked vehicles spotted and disabled a stolen car at a Northeast Memphis gas station and took the driver into custody. They said they also recovered a stolen weapon and drugs from inside the vehicle. Officers said they did a computer check of a red Hyundai Accent after the driver parked […]
Suspect charged after man shot and killed in north Shelby County, officials say
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Shelby County early Wednesday morning. Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of Maiden Grass Drive. The victim was pronounced dead at Regional One...
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shootings in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two others are injured after two overnight shootings in Memphis. Memphis Police Department says the first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Walker Avenue in South Memphis. A man was shot to death and a woman was rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.
actionnews5.com
Peppertree Apartments cited by code enforcement after walkway collapse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Code Enforcement and county code went to the Peppertree Apartments on Wednesday morning, and issued a notice of violation for the damaged breezeways. They have 14 days to fix it, but if not the city will take them to court. On Tuesday, a walkway that...
Man allegedly shot step-daughter’s fiance during argument, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after another man was shot and killed in north Shelby County. The shooting happened Aug. 3 in the 5300 block of Maiden Grass Drive. Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting with injuries call and made contact with a man outside the home who identified himself as Warrick Tennial, according to an affidavit.
MPD: Wanted man chases driver, threatens to ‘blow their brains out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted in Shelby County and Southaven is behind bars after police say he chased a driver and threatened them on the road. Police say on Monday around 3:35 p.m., a man and woman in a Chevy Cruze stopped officers as they were being chased by a Chevy Silverado. The victims said […]
Man charged after Crosstown robbery, carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after a carjacking and robbery in Crosstown last month. Officers responded to the carjacking on July 22 around 11:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Autumn Avenue. Police say two women were sitting inside a car when an armed man approached the driver’s side door and demanded they […]
Man killed, woman injured in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis left one person dead and another injured Monday night. It happened in the 700 block of Walker near the Metropolitan Baptist Church just before midnight. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also shot and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Emotions […]
Burglars break into 16 cars at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need your help identifying at least one of three suspects who broke into several vehicles at the Double Tree Hotel on Sanderlin Avenue early Friday morning. Investigators said the suspects got out of a white, four-door white Sedan and burglarized at least 16 vehicles. They didn’t say what was taken but […]
Memphians worry they’re next in carjacking crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Violent criminals are taking vehicles by force while on the road, at businesses and even homes, police have said. This year Memphis has seen a 45% increase in carjackings across the city. Cameron Mathews and Brittani Ratway were arrested this week and are accused of pointing a gun at victim Barry Henderson […]
1 dead, 3 injured in southeast Memphis crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a deadly car accident early on Sunday morning. Officers responded on July 31 to the intersection of Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive just after 2 a.m. for a 2-car crash. Four people were taken to area hospitals, police said....
