Dixon man's "free ride" ends in Mendota Saturday

www.starvedrock.media
Related
Crash in Rockford causes delays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A two vehicle crash caused some delays at a major Rockford intersection Wednesday afternoon. First responders were called to Riverside Boulevard and N. Perryville Road around 12:30 p.m. A pickup truck and car were involved, though the pickup took the worst of it, receiving heavy front-end damage. The roof partially collapsed […]
nbc15.com
Rock Co. officials identify motorcycle driver who died after Beloit crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials identified the Beloit motorcyclist Wednesday who died after a crash involving another vehicle on July 23. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Terry Ohl, 56, died as a result of the injuries he received in the crash. Officials finished a...
Police investigate rural Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office investigated after a crash at a rural Rockford intersection. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at N. Main Street and Gleasman Road. A car crashed into the passenger side of a Rise Broadband truck. Both vehicles suffered heavy damage, and the truck lost a wheel. While […]
KWQC
Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Pleasant Valley man was sentenced Wednesday to one year in the Scott County Jail with all but 90 days suspended for his role in a boat crash that left two people dead in 2020 in LeClaire. James William Thiel, 46, was convicted in April of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
1 injured in single car crash in Jo Daviess Co.
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man was injured Wednesday after a single car crash in Jo Daviess County. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 8:33 a.m. to the intersection of South Derinda Road and East Skene Road for a report of a single car crash, according to a media release.
Body recovered from Rock River
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A missing kayaker’s body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Rock River Estates in Lee County, according to the Dixon Police Department. There was a report of a missing kayaker on the river on Tuesday, who had last been seen in the area […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford police are investigating a shooting incident on Rockford’s Eastside
It happened approximately 9:15 PM on Monday night in the area of Trevor circle and Governors drive. Initial reports are saying that there is a shooting incident near this location. Sources are reporting possible injuries. It is unknown and the severity of the injuries at this time. At the time...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicle Accident, Extrication Needed
Capron Fire, Capron Rescue, Boone 3, Lifeline ambulance. were all responding to a 4 vehicle traffic accident at Hunter and Capron. Extrication needed. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. No other information. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Female Shooting Victim Late Tuesday Night In Rockford
At approximately 11:10 tonight emergency personnel were called to the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue in Rockford for a shooting victim. Upon arrival in the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue near Auburn Street a adult female was located and reported to be suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg and possibly her stomach.
Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital stopped serving patients this week, and many people are now wondering where they can take their pets for medical care. The animal sanctuary is worried about the animals that are currently in the care of their hospital and the animals who are on critical medication. “They called […]
Rockford Police: Man in “stable condition” following morning shooting at Marathon gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Rockford Police said that a 20-year-old male victim is “currently in stable condition” following a shooting Tuesday morning at Marathon gas station, 3299 S. Alpine Road. Multiple spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. “By no means do we believe this […]
starvedrock.media
Man Found Dead In Amboy Garage
A death investigation is underway in Amboy. Deputies were called just after 6 Monday morning about a neighbor asking for help in the 300 block of West Main Street. Officers found an injured 53-year-old Vonna Benhoff. They eventually found 55-year-old Michael C. Benhoff dead inside an attached garage. An autopsy has been scheduled. Vonna Benhoff meanwhile was taken to OSF in Rockford for treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIFR
One dead, one arrested after suspected DUI crash
DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man is in jail Monday after a two-vehicle crash killed another motorist. Ronald Baker, 80, of Freeport died just after 11 p.m. Saturday after a crash on Freeport Road just east of Leech Road in Durand. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office released his name Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
Route 29 at Stevenson near Chillicothe reopened after crash
UPDATE (11:18 a.m.) — Illinois Route 29 has reopened for normal traffic. ROME, Ill. (WMBD) — City of Peoria officials said a crash has temporarily closed Illinois Route 29 at E. Stevenson Avenue Wednesday. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route at this time.
starvedrock.media
Streator Pair Accused Of Dealing Cocaine
Two alleged cocaine dealers are the newest members of the one million dollar bond club inside the La Salle County Jail. Fifty-year-old Lashawn Chandler and 24-year-old Casandra York both of Streator were booked Tuesday evening on felony delivery charges. Members of the Tri-DENT drug team arrested them in Peru. Each...
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County
LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Lee County deputies found a woman injured and a man dead Monday in Amboy, Illinois. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:10 a.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a neighbor asking for help, according to a media release. Deputies...
Police identify body found Wednesday in Rock River
DIXON, Ill. — UPDATE (11:10 a.m. Aug. 4): Police have identified the body recovered from the Rock River as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon, Illinois. Shirk was reported missing by his family members Tuesday evening, Aug. 2. He was last seen at about 2 p.m. Tuesday near the Custer Avenue boat ramp.
Rockford men arrested after loaded guns, weed and ecstasy found
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday after loaded guns and marijuana were found during a traffic stop. Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of W. State Street and Henrietta Avenue around 7:30 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers found three loaded handguns, a […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Technical/Water Rescue In Progress, Person Fell In Quarry
At approximately 4:10 this afternoon emergency personnel from multiple departments were called for a technical/water rescue at Blacks Quarry, 11200 N Main Street in Rockton, for calls that a person fell approximately 30 feet into the quarry and was in the water. Deputies advised that the person, a male, was...
superhits106.com
Barn Fire In Gratiot, No Injuries
The Gratiot Fire Department responded to South Prairie Road in the Town of Gratiot for a barn fire Tuesday shortly before 5pm. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department, Gratiot First Response, the Darlington Fire Department, Warren Fire Department, and Green County EMS assisted at the scene. There were no injuries reported.
Comments / 3