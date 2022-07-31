Nicola Coughlan From “Bridgerton” Revealed The Sunburn She Gets From Wearing Those Regency Gowns, And It Looks Painful

We're all familiar with Nicola Coughlan , yes?

Her role on Bridgerton as Penelope Featherington is the milestone of her career. But it also has a clear downside: the wardrobe.

Nicola revealed that the dresses have caused her to get sunburn since they don't cover her neck and chest.

"And so…the Bridgertan* returns," Nicola wrote on Instagram this weekend, along with a pic showing off the burn, per E! News . "Sunburn you get while wearing a regency dress."

Season 3 of Bridgerton has reportedly been filming since earlier this summer and is set to focus on the relationship between Penelope and the dashing Colin Bridgerton.

After their fallout, Penelope has “decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters,” per the synopsis. “But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.”

At the same time, Colin “has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger,” the synopsis continues. “But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”

Super excited to see more from Nicola next season. They've just gotta get our girl some sunscreen!