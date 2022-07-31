Sod Poodles lose to Hooks 7-5 on Saturday night

The Amarillo Sod Poodles were defeated by the visiting Corpus Christi Hooks 7-5 on Saturday night at HODGETOWN.

Corpus Christi got the scoring started in the top of the first inning when centerfielder Justin Dirden hit a solo home run over the left field wall to give the Hooks a 1-0 lead.

Amarillo tied it up in the bottom of the second when catcher Juan Centeno hit a solo home run of his own to left centerfield. The hit marked Centeno’s 11th homer of the year.

Continuing the trend of runs scored off of home runs was Corpus Christi infielder Will Wagner, who hit a two-run bomb to right field in the top of the third that put the Hooks ahead 3-1.

The Hooks extended their lead to three runs in the top of the sixth when infielder Edwin Diaz hit an RBI double to score catcher Cesar Salazar. In the seventh, right fielder Jordan Brewer hit an sacrifice fly to score Dirden and put the Hooks up by four.

The Sod Poodles last runs of the game came when left fielder Eduardo Diaz launched a three-run home run in the seventh and made it a 5-4 ballgame.

Corpus Christi tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth when Brewer hit a two-run blast.

Diaz recorded his fourth RBI of the game with a line drive double for the Soddies last score of the night.

Amarillo starter Brandon Pfaadt (6-6) lost the game after allowing four runs (earned) on nine hits and two walks with eight strikeouts through six innings. He was replaced by Mack Lemieux (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO) and Jeff Bain (2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO).

Hooks’ starter Jose Bravo (4-4) earned the win after allowing one earned run on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Derek West notched his fourth save of the season.