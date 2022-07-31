ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

Update: Bridgeton, NJ, Man Murdered; Cops Still Looking for Two Suspects

By Chris Coleman
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
Bridgeton, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeton, NJ
City
Millville, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Police Seek Suspect In Fatal South Jersey Shooting

Bridgeton Police and Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old Bridgeton man early Saturday morning at the Maple Gardens Apartment complex off of South East Avenue. As a result of that investigation, criminal warrants have been issued for Ryan A. Askins, 29, last...
BRIDGETON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Cherry Hill, NJ, Man Charged for Death of 2-year-old Girl

Authorities in Camden County say a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl last month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Brown Hair#Violent Crime#Inspira Hospital
BreakingAC

Vineland man convicted of woman’s murder, desecrating body

A Vineland man was found guilty of murdering a woman and desecrating her remains this week. “I tortured her,” Dennis Parrish allegedly told investigators, according to the affidavit. Tonya Cook, 32, died of blunt-force trauma inside Parrish’s home, jurors were told. He then drove the remains to a farm...
VINELAND, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Body Camera Footage Of Non-Fatal Shooting Released

PLEASANTVILLE – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has released video footage from multiple body worn cameras, as well as 911 audio recordings, of a non-fatal shooting that involved a police officer. On May 24, an officer shot Jalial Whitted, 37, of Pleasantville in Pleasantville, Atlantic County, while responding...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced for Trafficking High-dose Oxycodone Pills

A man from Camden has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and sell oxycodone pills, including high 60 and 80 mg. dose pills. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 49-year-old Erick Bell previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone and distributing and possessing with intent to distribute quantities of oxycodone charges.
CAMDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

Police Search for 3rd Suspect Wanted in Del. Deadly Beating

Delaware state police are searching for a man they say beat a 56-year-old man to death with two other people along a busy stretch of road in Claymont. Police identified the suspect as Tyler Simpson, 22, of Wilmington. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, as well as assault, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, DSP said.
987thecoast.com

Lower Township Police Searching for Runaway Teen

Lower Township Police are searching for a 15 year old runaway. Tyias Corliss departed his home in the Villas late Monday evening and is known to frequent both Wildwood and Cape May. He was wearing all black clothing at the time of his disappearance. If you have details about his location, you are asked to contact Lower Township Police.
VILLAS, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Home camera leads to arrest

HAMMONTON—A woman who interacted with a homeowner on an ADT camera at a home on the prime block of Alexander Drive was arrested at 8:46 p.m. on July 23, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police received a call of two suspicious persons who were observed outside of a...
HAMMONTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy