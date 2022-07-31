Update: Bridgeton, NJ, Man Murdered; Cops Still Looking for Two Suspects

wpgtalkradio.com
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in DelawareTravel Maven
Elon Musk asks for a continuance in trial against TwitterAdrian HolmanWilmington, DE
The Delaware Contemporary Announces 2022-23 Artists-in-ResidenceJanine ParisWilmington, DE
Prosecutors: NJ man charged in death of toddler found with cocaine, fentanyl in system
CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey man has been charged in the death of a toddler who investigators say had cocaine and fentanyl in her system when she died. Authorities say on the evening of July 23 emergency crews responded to a home on the 300 block of Evergreen Avenue in Cherry Hill.
Footage shows chaotic confrontation before police shot man outside dollar store
Jalial Whitted put his hands up when officers arrived at the dollar store. He had a cell phone in his left hand. He also had a gun sticking out of his right pants pocket. The first officer on scene said it appeared to be a fake firearm. But a store...
South Jersey Man Dismembered, Burnt Woman's Body: Prosecutor
A Cumberland County man has been found guilty of killing a woman before dismembering and burning her body, authorities said. Dennis Parrish of Vineland was found guilty of murder and desecration of human remains on Monday Aug. 1 after a jury trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Evidence...
Absecon, NJ, Cops: PA Man Stole Idling Mercedes, Led Officers in Pursuit
Authorities in Absecon say a man from Pennsylvania was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading officers in a pursuit. The scene unfolded around 9:30 Monday night, August 1st, at the Absecon Marketplace shopping center on Route 30, according to the Absecon Police Department. That's where 26-year-old Thomas Peele of...
SEEN HIM? Police Seek Suspect In Fatal South Jersey Shooting
Bridgeton Police and Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old Bridgeton man early Saturday morning at the Maple Gardens Apartment complex off of South East Avenue. As a result of that investigation, criminal warrants have been issued for Ryan A. Askins, 29, last...
Prosecutor: Cherry Hill, NJ, Man Charged for Death of 2-year-old Girl
Authorities in Camden County say a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl last month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges.
2-year-old dies with cocaine, fentanyl in system; Cherry Hill man charged: Police
Police say an investigation found the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
Body cam video released of police shooting at Dollar General in Pleasantville
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has released new videos from a shooting that involved police in Atlantic County earlier this summer. The shooting happened in May. Because it involves police in Atlantic County, the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General and the Ocean County prosecutor are investigating. Authorities...
Man charged in death of child who tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl, authorities say
A Cherry Hill man was charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl, who tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, authorities said. Walter H. Clark, 27, was ordered detained at a hearing Wednesday after being charged with aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
Vineland man convicted of woman’s murder, desecrating body
A Vineland man was found guilty of murdering a woman and desecrating her remains this week. “I tortured her,” Dennis Parrish allegedly told investigators, according to the affidavit. Tonya Cook, 32, died of blunt-force trauma inside Parrish’s home, jurors were told. He then drove the remains to a farm...
Body Camera Footage Of Non-Fatal Shooting Released
PLEASANTVILLE – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has released video footage from multiple body worn cameras, as well as 911 audio recordings, of a non-fatal shooting that involved a police officer. On May 24, an officer shot Jalial Whitted, 37, of Pleasantville in Pleasantville, Atlantic County, while responding...
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced for Trafficking High-dose Oxycodone Pills
A man from Camden has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and sell oxycodone pills, including high 60 and 80 mg. dose pills. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 49-year-old Erick Bell previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone and distributing and possessing with intent to distribute quantities of oxycodone charges.
Police Search for 3rd Suspect Wanted in Del. Deadly Beating
Delaware state police are searching for a man they say beat a 56-year-old man to death with two other people along a busy stretch of road in Claymont. Police identified the suspect as Tyler Simpson, 22, of Wilmington. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, as well as assault, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, DSP said.
17 Arrested for Attempted Child Luring in Atlantic City, NJ
If you think you've been reading a lot lately about countless people being arrested for attempting to lure or meet children for sex in our area, you would be correct. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 17 men have been arrested since July 16th for allegedly doing just that.
Runaway Atlantic City teen found safe, police say
Atlantic City police say a teen missing since last Wednesday has been found safe. Haniyah Graves, 14, was last seen in the 500 block of North Raleigh Avenue in the city’s Chelsea Heights section. She was believed to be with a male friend, possibly in the area of Ohio...
Lower Township Police Searching for Runaway Teen
Lower Township Police are searching for a 15 year old runaway. Tyias Corliss departed his home in the Villas late Monday evening and is known to frequent both Wildwood and Cape May. He was wearing all black clothing at the time of his disappearance. If you have details about his location, you are asked to contact Lower Township Police.
Prosecutor: Suspect Arrested for Fatally Shooting Vineland, NJ, Man
The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a man in Vineland late Saturday night. At around 11:45 PM, officers with the Vineland Police Department were called to the 1100 block of East Elmer Road for a report of a vehicle that had struck a home.
Home camera leads to arrest
HAMMONTON—A woman who interacted with a homeowner on an ADT camera at a home on the prime block of Alexander Drive was arrested at 8:46 p.m. on July 23, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police received a call of two suspicious persons who were observed outside of a...
Three Juveniles Arrested in Stolen Vehicle After Crashing on the Black Horse Pike
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A joyride for three Camden teens in a stolen vehicle ended...
Gunman breaks into West Philly home, shoots sleeping victim multiple times: Police
Police say the gunman entered the home, walked up the stairs and shot the sleeping 20-year-old victim multiple times.
