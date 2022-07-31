Springdale to hold Second Saturdays event, community day in August

triblive.com
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem to stress student engagement, library access as fall classes near
Greensburg Salem’s younger students will be spending more time in their school library when fall classes begin, while teachers will be increasing their efforts to engage all students in learning. Those are among plans Superintendent Ken Bissell has set forth for the 2022-23 school year, which will see students...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills celebrates first National Night Out
Penn Hills’ first National Night Out celebration almost started with a shower. As representatives of various organizations were setting up for the Aug. 2 event at Penn Hills Community Park, western Pennsylvania weather refused to cooperate, temporarily drenching the proceedings. But by the time guests began arriving at Penn...
Pennsylvania Almanac
National Night Out a success in Bethel Park
Bethel Park police swarmed Miner’s Memorial Park on Aug. 2, but no crime was committed. Only fun and frivolity prevailed as law enforcement engaged with citizens during National Night Out. “We try to have an event to bring the community together and take a bite out of crime at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Historic Review Commission denies request for demolition of old mansion by a parish
The Herbst House, a former Catholic school, convent and private residence along Broad Street in Sewickley, will stand a while longer. The Sewickley Historic Review Commission has recommended denying a demolition request from the Divine Redeemer Parish. Commissioners unanimously voted on the denial Aug. 1 after hearing from a Catholic...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gibsonia girl attends American Legion Auxiliary conference, other student news
Delaney Allen of Gibsonia was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation session July 23-30 in Washington, D.C. As part of the premier ALA program, two outstanding high school seniors are selected to represent their respective state as “senators” at ALA Girls Nation after participating in one of 50 ALA Girls State sessions held across the country. ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country and promotes youth civic engagement. Many participants of the program go on to have careers in public service at the local, state, and national level.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Long-running Oakmont Street Sale continues to impress
Oakmont had one of its longest-running events on July 30 when the borough put on the Oakmont Street Sale. A local tradition since the 1960s, the Street Sale had a carnival-like atmosphere and featured a wide array of businesses and performers both from the Oakmont-Verona area and the Pittsburgh region at large.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Italian festival returning to New Kensington; Vandergrift Festa canceled
One Italian festival is returning to the Alle-Kiski Valley, while another has been canceled, possibly for good. The 41st annual Festa Italiana will be held Friday and Saturday at Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. The festa, not held since 2019, was replaced by drive-thru lasagna dinners in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Musical bingo, car cruise, Fun Fest
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Three new stores coming to Grove City Outlets
Starbucks Coffee will open in late August, Versona will open on August 25 and Forever 21 will open in the fall.
fox8tv.com
Laurel Mountain State Park Controversy
There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel Mountain State Park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park, a gate is half closed and signs posted...
Pittsburgh Public Schools says there is no seat gap for upcoming school year
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The school year is just around the corner, but a challenge that still persists is getting the kids there. The nationwide bus driver shortages continue, and districts have had to get innovative. Pittsburgh Public Schools buses thousands of children a day, and last year some students did not have a seat on the bus at the beginning of the school year. This year, PPS said that should not be the case this upcoming school year, but it wasn't easy getting to this point. "We're hauling the most precious cargo. We're transporting somebody else's children," Scott Labay with Krise...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills artist builds pirate shipwreck sculpture for underwater museum in Florida
A Penn Hills artist was able to give a unique contribution to the sea by commissioning his first large sculpture for an underwater museum in Florida. Sean Coffey, owner of the Coffey Shop, built a 10-foot-long, 9-foot-wide replica of a pirate shipwreck for the Underwater Museum of Art, the first and only permanent underwater sculpture museum in the United States.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park, other South Hills communities to benefit from 'Green Light-Go' program
Bethel Park is among the Allegheny County communities receiving grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Green Light-Go” program to support traffic signal upgrades. Bethel Park is receiving $185,000 to make improvements to the traffic signal at Library Road (Route 88) and Milford Drive. Other projects include...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Collier’s Weekly: There’s a Squeaky Wheel Getting Greased in Fern Hollow
Have you been by the Fern Hollow construction in the past couple of days? It’s magnificent. A gleaming, gigantic crane hoists massive beams into the sky, placing them in what can only be described as a distinctly bridge-like arrangement. Where very recently there were ruins, there is already a thing that looks a lot like an impending bridge.
KDKA Investigates: Helping people experiencing homelessness in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Homelessness is on the rise in our region, up 21 percent in Allegheny County from last year. And nowhere is that increase more visible than in the city of Pittsburgh. Tents and tent encampments seem to be popping up everywhere in parks and other public spaces, especially along the riverfront trails.Bruce Wagner of Hampton is among the many cyclists, walkers and runners who pass them every day and who've grown concerned about their growing number and their well-being."You worry about running into them and you also worry about some of them maybe have mental issues that weren't addressed,"...
Residents warned not to threaten Lawrence County employees/departments
NEW CASTLE – The ongoing anger over false reports of problems with the 2020 election has led some people to take their frustrations out on county officials. Lawrence County Elections Director Tim Germani said recently he has seen an increase in the amount of hate mail sent to his office. He said one letter...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Regional Transit making quarterly service changes, closing two park-and-ride lots
PITTSBURGH — Schedule changes on many Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus routes will take effect Sunday, Sept. 4. Among the changes: 67 Monroeville bus service will include two new inbound trips on weekdays, and the short outbound trips will be extended to Monroeville Mall. Four weekday trips will also be added to the 93 Lawrenceville-Hazelwood bus route.
butlerradio.com
Saxonburg Native Outlines School Shooting In New Book
A Saxonburg native and longtime educator is returning to his hometown tomorrow to discuss a new book. Dr. Jeffrey Neal is a 1981 Knoch graduate who has been in the education industry for the last 34 years in Florida. His book is “What A Long Strange It’s Been” was recently...
butlerradio.com
Local COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Climb
Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have continued to increase at Butler Memorial Hospital over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 18 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two of those in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients...
Red Cross called to assist residents after a house fire in Fayette County
REPUBLIC, Pa. — The Red Cross was called to assist residents after a house was heavily damaged by a fire in Fayette County. Dispatchers said emergency crews responded to a fire on Johnson Avenue in Republic at around 3:54 p.m. Six different fire departments had crews on the scene....
