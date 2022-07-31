ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadsworth senior Jackson Herbert commits to University of Akron men's soccer

By Brad Bournival, Akron Beacon Journal
The moment Jackson Herbert walked out with the University of Akron men’s soccer team as an 8-year-old, he knew where he wanted to play in college.

A lineup buddy a decade ago for former Zips defender Bryan Gallego, Herbert looked around Cub Cadet Field and knew that’s where he wanted to be.

Fast forward to the present and the Wadsworth senior has committed to Akron over the likes of Ohio State, Dayton and Coastal Carolina.

Getting Their Kicks: A scintillating 16: Here's a look at the players to watch in Greater Akron boys soccer

“Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to play there,” Herbert said. “It’s crazy having a program like that in my backyard. I always have wanted to go watch their games because they’re playing top-five teams in the country and they play at such a high level.

“It’s unreal that it’s happening to me now. I’d say they definitely had an edge. If they were going to offer me, I was going to take it on the spot.”

When UA coach Jared Embick called Herbert, an outside midfielder, into his office to do just that, he really didn’t have to sell the Zips to him.

Herbert already knew everything there was to know about six-time College Cup representatives, three-time finalists and 2010 national champions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lTxy_0gzcwhFd00

Offer too good to be true for Herbert

But just in case there was some convincing, a little extra bling didn’t hurt.

“It was something I couldn’t turn down,” Herbert said. “I’m really excited about it. You walk in his office and look around and there are national championship trophies, MLS trophies from the players he’s coached. Looking at the desk, you’ve got all these championship rings. It was shocking to say the least. It was unreal.”

That reality will hit home this fall when Herbert watches Zips games even more closely and will certainly run deep in a year when he takes to the pitch.

A second-team All-Ohio selection last season, Herbert led the Grizzlies with 15 goals and nine assists.

In a three-year varsity career, he has 38 goals and 16 assists.

“It’s nice knowing how close I am from home,” Herbert said. “Some players have already reached out to me about how awesome it’s going to be for me to go out there and work hard.

“I’m very excited to get there. I already know some of the kids on the team. I played with them when I was younger. I know the expectations going in. Now, it’s up to me to put my head down and go to work.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mH9IJ_0gzcwhFd00

Switch in position, not attitude

Herbert indicated that Akron is looking to move him to outside defender and, although it sounds like a big switch, it won’t be.

The Zips like to use their outside defenders as extra attackers who push the ball up the side before sending it into the middle.

That will suit the game of Herbert well. He was a state placer in the 400 meters last season for the Grizzlies.

It might also help differentiate him on a team that should return six of its seven defenders from the 2022 roster.

“It’s the best environment for me,” a humble Herbert said. “It’s one of those things where you know the expectations walking in. People hear, ‘He’s getting minutes over there,’ and it’s, ‘Wow. He must be doing well.’

“I have the unmeasurables. It’s the speed and the athleticism. That’s a lot of what got the coaches’ attention. It’s the things you can’t coach that translate to the field at that level. It’s one of those things where you have it or you don’t.

“It’s going to be amazing. It’s the whole history of that program. They don’t accept anything but the best. It’s going to be an honor to be a part of that.”

Herbert, who carries a 3.50 GPA, said he plans to major in exercise science.

Contact Brad Bournival at bbournival@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Wadsworth senior Jackson Herbert commits to University of Akron men's soccer

