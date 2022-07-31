Man dead after hit-and-run accident overnight, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run accident overnight.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the area of Park Avenue and Estate Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for an accident involving a hit and run.

One man was found in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

©2022 Cox Media Group