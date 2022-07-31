ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man dead after hit-and-run accident overnight, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run accident overnight.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the area of Park Avenue and Estate Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for an accident involving a hit and run.

One man was found in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

