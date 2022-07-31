Biden doctor: President 'unsurprisingly' still COVID-positive in 'rebound' case

President Joe Biden " u nsurprisingly" tested positive again for COVID-19, though he "continues to feel well" a day after having a "rebound" infection , his doctor said on Sunday.

Biden, 79, will continue to work while isolating in the White House after testing positive just days after he emerged from his quarantine, White House physician Kevin O'Connor detailed in a new note.

BIDEN RETESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN 'REBOUND' INFECTION

"The President will continue his strict isolation measures as previously described," O'Connor wrote. "He will continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence."

Biden had tested negative on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before receiving a positive antigen test on Saturday morning, per his doctor. O'Conner said Saturday that the president has no symptoms.

The White House had hoped to get Biden back out and on the road after his first isolation ended. He even delivered remarks from the Rose Garden on Wednesday.

Biden's positive test on Saturday sparked questions about how common Paxlovid rebounds really are. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory in May about the antiviral, which is being prescribed to over 40,000 people per day, acknowledging that there were cases where the illness returned, but it cautioned that none of those affected had reported severe symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said there was no evidence that a second prescription of Paxlovid would resolve any rebound symptoms.