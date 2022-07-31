ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden doctor: President 'unsurprisingly' still COVID-positive in 'rebound' case

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NmFHK_0gzcvWWj00

President Joe Biden " u nsurprisingly" tested positive again for COVID-19, though he "continues to feel well" a day after having a "rebound" infection , his doctor said on Sunday.

Biden, 79, will continue to work while isolating in the White House after testing positive just days after he emerged from his quarantine, White House physician Kevin O'Connor detailed in a new note.

BIDEN RETESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN 'REBOUND' INFECTION

"The President will continue his strict isolation measures as previously described," O'Connor wrote. "He will continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence."

Biden had tested negative on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before receiving a positive antigen test on Saturday morning, per his doctor. O'Conner said Saturday that the president has no symptoms.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The White House had hoped to get Biden back out and on the road after his first isolation ended. He even delivered remarks from the Rose Garden on Wednesday.

Biden's positive test on Saturday sparked questions about how common Paxlovid rebounds really are. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory in May about the antiviral, which is being prescribed to over 40,000 people per day, acknowledging that there were cases where the illness returned, but it cautioned that none of those affected had reported severe symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said there was no evidence that a second prescription of Paxlovid would resolve any rebound symptoms.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#American#The Executive Residence#The Washington Examiner
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID

Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
222K+
Followers
68K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy