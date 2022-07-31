Oklahoma Lottery announces where $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold

Mega Millions A Lottery screen displays the current jackpot totals for tonight's Mega Millions lottery drawing as a customer buys a ticket at a convince store Friday July 29, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber)

TULSA, Okla. — Check your tickets. The Oklahoma Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from Friday’s drawing was sold in Elgin, which is about 15 miles outside of Lawton.

Chisholm Corner in Elgin sold the winning ticket, Oklahoma Lottery posted on Facebook.

According to the Mega Millions website, 26 people matched five of the white balls to win $1 million. There were two winners in Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas. Other $1 million winners were in California, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Six of those winners -- three in Florida, and one in Arizona, Iowa and Pennsylvania -- played the Megaplier option and won $2 million apiece when the Megaplier was 2X.

According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines, Illinois.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

