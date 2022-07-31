ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover Township, PA

Man found dead after shooting at New Hanover police

By Evan Brandt
Mercury
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.pottsmerc.com

CBS Philly

West Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Teenage Boy Injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man died in a double shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Parrish Street around 6:45 a.m. Police say the 23-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported by police to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:04 a.m. A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the neck, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Presbyterian. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Killed After Being Struck By Stray Bullet At Barbecue In Frankford: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barbecue in Philadelphia’s Frankford section turned tragic Wednesday night. A woman was killed by a stray bullet that was fired during a drive-by shooting. Police say the victim was simply hanging out with friends, grilling, and listening to music. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no arrests in this case. Neighbors say the victim recently moved out of the city with her boyfriend but she was here Tuesday to get her car fixed and then go over to hang out with friends and she brought her children to that barbecue. New surveillance video obtained by CBS3 shows the scary moments...
fox29.com

Police investigating deadly shooting at home in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting they say happened in an Upper Darby home on Tuesday night. Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to a residence on the 200 block of Kinston Road around 7:30 p.m. Police have not shared information about the...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing Chester County Man

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Chester County man. Shawn Mabe, 39, was last seen at his Waterway Road home in East Nottingham Township on Sunday, July 24, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police believe Mabe is traveling in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima with the Pennsylvania license...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Suspects Sought After Woman Attacked At Lehigh Valley Apartment Complex: Police

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects who they say assaulted a woman at an apartment complex in the Lehigh Valley. The 41-year-old woman was getting out of her car in the Valley Ridge Apartments parking lot in Lower Macungie Township when she was attacked by two masked men around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Pennsylvania State Police said.
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County

ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

State police looking for help after woman jumped and beaten at apartment complex

LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police are searching for two men they believe attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County. The woman was just getting out of her car when two men in masks assaulted her. It happened Saturday night, right out in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments on Lower Macungie Road. The 41-year-old woman was getting out of her car, not far from John Townsend's apartment.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

One Person Critically Injured in Wilmington Shooting Incident

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured. The incident took place July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m. in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The 26-year-old male gunshot victim reportedly arrived at the hospital in critical condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

2 Suspects In Custody Following Drive-By Shooting At SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects are in custody awaiting charges after a drive-by shooting at SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center prompted a police chase on Wednesday. Two victims were shot and both were taken to Temple University Hospital. There’s no word yet on why the suspects allegedly carried out the shooting. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, and at last check, he’s in stable condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and left knee. He’s currently in critical condition. This shooting happened at one of the busiest SEPTA stations in the city. Police say two uniformed officers were patrolling near Frankford...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

2 arrests made following fatal Claymont assault, third suspect remains at-large

Two men have been arrested on first degree assault charges after an incident near a repair shop on Philadelphia Pike two weekends ago. Delaware State Police arrested Justin Locke and Jeffrey Labarge, both from Claymont, as two of the three suspects who allegedly attacked a 56-year-old victim near the Claymont Auto Repair shop at 3500 Philadelphia Pike, who was later found dead.
CLAYMONT, DE
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Robert Mosley. Robert was last seen at the Department of Human Services located at 1515 Arch Street, on Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 9:40 pm. Robert is 18 years old, 5’5,...
CBS Philly

Man Shot While Sleeping In Bed During Home Invasion In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home invasion in West Philadelphia ended with a man shot while he was asleep. Investigators say around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, someone walked into a third-floor bedroom on North 43rd Street and shot a 20-year-old man who was sleeping in his bed. The man is in critical condition after being shot in the face, chest, and legs. Police say the shooter targeted the victim and left the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA

