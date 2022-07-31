Man found dead after shooting at New Hanover police

www.pottsmerc.com
West Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Teenage Boy Injured: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man died in a double shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Parrish Street around 6:45 a.m. Police say the 23-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported by police to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:04 a.m. A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the neck, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Presbyterian. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Woman Killed After Being Struck By Stray Bullet At Barbecue In Frankford: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barbecue in Philadelphia’s Frankford section turned tragic Wednesday night. A woman was killed by a stray bullet that was fired during a drive-by shooting. Police say the victim was simply hanging out with friends, grilling, and listening to music. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no arrests in this case. Neighbors say the victim recently moved out of the city with her boyfriend but she was here Tuesday to get her car fixed and then go over to hang out with friends and she brought her children to that barbecue. New surveillance video obtained by CBS3 shows the scary moments...
fox29.com
Police investigating deadly shooting at home in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting they say happened in an Upper Darby home on Tuesday night. Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to a residence on the 200 block of Kinston Road around 7:30 p.m. Police have not shared information about the...
Police Search For Missing Chester County Man
Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Chester County man. Shawn Mabe, 39, was last seen at his Waterway Road home in East Nottingham Township on Sunday, July 24, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police believe Mabe is traveling in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima with the Pennsylvania license...
Mercury
Gunman menaces employees in Cumru Township convenience store holdup, police say
Cumru Township police said a man pulled out a firearm Wednesday inside the Sunoco A-Plus at 1547 Lancaster Ave., then threatened to kill the workers before fleeing without taking anything. Cumru police were dispatched for a robbery at the store shortly before noon. Investigators gave this account:. Two employees were...
2-year-old dies with cocaine, fentanyl in system; Cherry Hill man charged: Police
Police say an investigation found the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Mercer County
New Jersey State Police confirm one person died as a result of the single-vehicle crash.
fox29.com
Man, 27, dies after he is shot 6 times in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot six times in North Philadelphia. Officials say 39th District officers were called to the 2800 block of North Taney Street Wednesday evening, just before 6, on a report of a man shot. When officers arrived, they found the...
Suspects Sought After Woman Attacked At Lehigh Valley Apartment Complex: Police
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects who they say assaulted a woman at an apartment complex in the Lehigh Valley. The 41-year-old woman was getting out of her car in the Valley Ridge Apartments parking lot in Lower Macungie Township when she was attacked by two masked men around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
fox29.com
2 suspects sought in string of North Philadelphia armed robberies
Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects they believe were involved in a number of recent armed robberies. In one incident, a cashier who attempted to fight back was beaten by the suspects, according to police.
WFMZ-TV Online
State police looking for help after woman jumped and beaten at apartment complex
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police are searching for two men they believe attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County. The woman was just getting out of her car when two men in masks assaulted her. It happened Saturday night, right out in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments on Lower Macungie Road. The 41-year-old woman was getting out of her car, not far from John Townsend's apartment.
One Person Critically Injured in Wilmington Shooting Incident
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured. The incident took place July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m. in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The 26-year-old male gunshot victim reportedly arrived at the hospital in critical condition.
Crews battle fire at Berks County, Pa. plant after reported explosion
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
Injuries Reported In Fiery Explosion At Berks County Factory: Officials
Multiple people were injured after an explosion at a factory in Berks County, authorities said. Crews were on the scene at the Reading Alloys factory on West Penn Avenue in Robesonia in response to the heavy fire around 2 p.m., according to the Western Berks Fire Department. Further details about...
Northampton County Fall Victim Flown To Hospital With Traumatic Injuries (PHOTOS)
A fall victim in Northampton County was flown to a nearby hospital after suffering traumatic injuries, authorities said. The Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Company responded to the fall report on the 9000 block of Richmond Road in Bangor around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, August 1, the department said.
2 Suspects In Custody Following Drive-By Shooting At SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects are in custody awaiting charges after a drive-by shooting at SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center prompted a police chase on Wednesday. Two victims were shot and both were taken to Temple University Hospital. There’s no word yet on why the suspects allegedly carried out the shooting. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, and at last check, he’s in stable condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and left knee. He’s currently in critical condition. This shooting happened at one of the busiest SEPTA stations in the city. Police say two uniformed officers were patrolling near Frankford...
WDEL 1150AM
2 arrests made following fatal Claymont assault, third suspect remains at-large
Two men have been arrested on first degree assault charges after an incident near a repair shop on Philadelphia Pike two weekends ago. Delaware State Police arrested Justin Locke and Jeffrey Labarge, both from Claymont, as two of the three suspects who allegedly attacked a 56-year-old victim near the Claymont Auto Repair shop at 3500 Philadelphia Pike, who was later found dead.
Philadelphia Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Robert Mosley. Robert was last seen at the Department of Human Services located at 1515 Arch Street, on Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 9:40 pm. Robert is 18 years old, 5’5,...
Man Shot While Sleeping In Bed During Home Invasion In West Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home invasion in West Philadelphia ended with a man shot while he was asleep. Investigators say around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, someone walked into a third-floor bedroom on North 43rd Street and shot a 20-year-old man who was sleeping in his bed. The man is in critical condition after being shot in the face, chest, and legs. Police say the shooter targeted the victim and left the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
