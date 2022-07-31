ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meow mix: Top cats strut stuff at Auburn cat show

By Allan Jung, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

AUBURN — Sure, it's not what cats love — a day of being prodded, petted, cuddled and manhandled  — yet over 100 cats tolerated just that during the Cats on the Beach 13th annual TICA Cat Show this weekend at Horgan Arena.

With TICA's — aka The International Cat Association — "best in show" the ultimate goal, naked cats (sphynx), luxurious Persians, sleek Siamese, fluffy ragdolls, giant Maine coons, exotic spotted cats (bengals, savannahs), curly-coated Rex cats and more paraded in front of judges.

Household pets (non-pedigreed cats) were also judged in a special category.

The show concluded Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Meow mix: Top cats strut stuff at Auburn cat show

