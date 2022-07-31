ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Cross: 10 killed in flooding in hilly eastern Uganda

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Heavy rains in hilly eastern Uganda triggered flooding that burst river banks and submerged homes and roads, killing at least 10 people, the Red Cross said Sunday.

The victims of the Saturday night downpour lived in the neighboring districts of Kapchorwa and Mbale. Videos of the scene showed terrified people squirming for safety as water levels rose in one village, toppling houses and felling banana trees.

The death toll is likely to rise, with local reporters saying they spotted bodies being washed away by the torrent.

“This disaster is due to environmental degradation,” Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja told reporters from Mbale, adding that Ugandan security officials have been called to assist in rescue efforts. “How many people are going to die like this?”

There are fears of more trouble ahead as the rainy season has just begun.

Mbale and nearby districts are particularly vulnerable to flooding deaths because many residents have built homes by river banks and in the rugged foothills of Mount Elgon.

Although hundreds have responded to the government’s call to be relocated over the years, some continue to resist, saying they aren’t comfortable leaving their ancestral lands.

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

The Associated Press

Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy

This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than forecasters initially thought, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead...
