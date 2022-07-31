Troopers seek driver in hit-and-run crash that critically injured a Bradenton man

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are seeking a suspect after a Bradenton man was left critically injured by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning in Manatee County, the agency said in a news release.

The crash happened around 2:25 a.m. Sunday on 301 Boulevard East, west of Ninth Street East in Bradenton.

The 30-year-old Bradenton man was crossing the travel lanes of 301 Blvd. when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling north.

The driver fled the scene, troopers said. The Bradenton man was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Florida Highway Patrol at 850-617-2302 or report anonymously to Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.