Moose Fire along Salmon River spreads to 48,534 acres; believed to be human-caused

idahonews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Related
15 Signs That Boise Could Be In for a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter
When discussing reasons you feel grateful that you live in Boise, the fact that we experience all “four” seasons is probably a recurring theme. It’s true. We experience spring, summer, fall and winter, but any real Idahoan knows that we actually have 12 seasons. Normal folks would...
First look at the destruction caused by the Idaho Youth Ranch fire
BOISE, Idaho — For the first time, KTVB had a behind the scenes look at the damage and the devastating loss the nonprofit Idaho Youth Ranch suffered from a massive structure fire at their outlet store and distribution center on July 18. Idaho Youth Ranch managers do not have...
KTVB
Southwest Idaho evening weather: Highs near 100 Thursday, cooler Friday
The heat will continue and Boise will warm up to 99° on Thursday. A drier westerly flow will prevail with some patchy high-level smoke.
Post Register
Road closure in Caldwell on Syringa Avenue
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — There will be a road closure on Syringa Avenue between S. Georgia Avenue & S. Florida Avenue. Creighton Contracting LLC will be working on a water service line, pressure irrigation line, storm drain line and catch basins, gravity irrigation line, and fire hydrant replacement. Road...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After a concerning start to the year, water managers in Southwest Idaho report encouraging drought conditions
BOISE, Idaho — In early 2022 there were major concerns about drought and water conditions in Southwest Idaho. After a brutal 2021, there was fear of a repeat. “We definitely avoided the worst-case scenario. We had an awful snowpack on April 1st across the state, but then we had incredibly cool temperatures for April, May and June,” said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
Post Register
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says teen who died at Lucky Peak found
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 16-year-old boy who died after he went into Lucky Peak Reservoir after an apparent jet ski accident has been found. On Wednesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on social media that the teen "went home today." Family members have identified the boy...
Idaho Youth Ranch supported by Interfaith Sanctuary after structure fire
BOISE, Idaho — After a massive 3-alarm structure fire at Idaho Youth Ranch’s outlet store and distribution center on July 18, Interfaith Sanctuary offered their building on State Street as a temporary distribution center. While the outlet store was destroyed in the fire, the distribution center, where staff...
Mosquitoes Carrying West Nile Virus Detected in Southern Idaho
MOUNTAIN HOME - Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus were detected in southern Idaho's Elmore County on July 29, prompting health officials to remind people to take precautions to “Fight the Bite.” The positive mosquitoes, which are the first detected in Idaho this year, were collected by the Elmore County Mosquito Abatement District. Last year, Elmore County detected its first WNV-positive mosquitoes on July 27.
RELATED PEOPLE
Missing 16-year-old recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir
BOISE, Idaho — The 16-year-old teen who fell into the Lucky Peak reservoir over two weeks ago was just found, according to Ada County Sheriff's Office Marine deputies. The boy's body was found in the water near a dock, in the general area where he was reported to go missing, according to Patrick Orr with the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
Post Register
Nampa man missing, last seen in swimming in Valley County
VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — The Valley County Sheriff's Office is looking for 43-year-old Clark Halverson of Nampa. On Sunday, July 31st, the Sheriff's office received a report of a man in the water who needed help. The call came from Highway 55 at Mile Post 89. Valley County...
Post Register
City of Nampa wants feedback for Ustick Road corridor improvements
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa is asking for input on current road conditions and future needs for the Ustick Road Corridor from Midland Boulevard to the future State Highway 16. The community is invited to review the project presentation found here. The public is asked to...
Post Register
Crews unable to find Lucky Peak drowning victim
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Sheriff's deputies were unable to find a 46-year-old man who was last seen in the water at about 7:00 pm Sunday night. Today, marine patrol deputies used sonar to try and locate his body in the deeper parts of Lucky Peak reservoir, but to no avail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Moving Over
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This week, CPL. Kyle Wills tells us how to properly move over to pass emergency vehicles working on the side of a roadway. Click the video player above to learn about moving over.
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is Hosting an Experience Like No Other
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is a historic landmark in downtown Boise that is unlike any other. For 101 years, it was a prison that incarcerated thousands of inmates, and around 130 of them died during that time for some cause or another. It is said to be one of the...
Post Register
Boise's streak of no-rain is over!
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Did you see it today?. Some of you may have seen just a few, but that's better than no rain at all. The National Weather Service says its Boise office saw the first measurable precipitation today since June 12th. Looking at the extended forecast on...
On this day in 1862: Grimes Creek gets its name
BOISE, Idaho — It may be hard to believe, but the mass influx of Californians and others moving into Idaho from other states was a fad well before today. In fact, it was a thing before Idaho was even a territory. Prospectors were moving to the Boise Basin by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Outdoor Bar, Park Opens in Downtown Meridian
When it comes to finding a vibe in the Treasure Valley, the options are limitless. Really, you could throw a dart at a map of the city and land on something fun, unique, and local to do with your friends, family or loved ones. Downtown Boise has streets lined with...
AOL Corp
‘Extensive fire damage’ at LDS church in Southwest Boise. Investigation ongoing
The Boise Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around midnight Tuesday. The church, which is located at 5645 S. Maple Grove Rd. in Boise, has extensive fire damage, Boise fire spokesperson Lynsey Amundson told the Idaho Statesman by email. Amundson said no civilians were injured, but one firefighter suffered a heat-related injury.
Post Register
Priest River man wins $75,000 playing The Big Spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lonnie Dahl is the first jackpot winner of the Lottery’s newest scratch game, The Big Spin on Tuesday. He has become the first Idaho Lottery player to spin the Big Wheel on display at Boise Towne Square since the first part of July. “I...
'Exciting to be part of something bigger than me': Idaho woman rides to Maine and back for Parkinson's awareness
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Joni Pursell has been riding her motorcycle for many years now. She decided to take a long 8,000-mile ride in May. "I wasn't thinking that big. I was just thinking I want to go to Maine and have lobster,” Pursell said. Joni’s long adventure was...
Comments / 1