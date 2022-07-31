4th NYC Death Linked to Last Week's Heat, Medical Examiner Says

www.nbcnewyork.com
NBC New York
Commuter Alert! SI Ferry Service Crippled by Worker Callouts Thursday: What to Know
The Staten Island Ferry suspended service until 6 a.m. Thursday and is now running on an hourly schedule because a "significant number" of workers called a day ago. It wasn't immediately clear why. The overnight service outage was announced shortly after midnight when the city said that the boats would...
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
Texas girl, 16, found after being reported missing in Brooklyn: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl visiting New York City from Texas was found in the Bronx the day after she went missing in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. The teen, an Austin resident, was staying at a 39th Street hotel near Fifth Avenue with her family, an NYPD spokeswoman said. She was last […]
NYC McDonald’s employee shot in neck over cold fries complaint
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A McDonald’s employee is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck when a customer complaint over cold French fries escalated. The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. EDT Monday outside the fast-food chain in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, New York, WABC-TV reported.
NBC New York
Boom Truck Collapses Into Brooklyn Construction Site; Heavy Damage Visible
A boom truck trying to unload a trailer of building materials at a Brooklyn construction site tipped over in the process Wednesday and slammed into a neighboring building, causing heavy damage, according to city officials. The Department of Buildings confirmed a boom truck delivery vehicle, not a crane, as social...
2 men injured in Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK -- Two men were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.It happened around 7 p.m. on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Police say one man was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the ankle. Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.No arrests have been made, but police say the suspect took off in a gray BMW.
NBC New York
Dog Flees Groomer in Manhattan, Later Found in Hole by Homeless Man
It's a happy reunion for a dog and its owners thanks to a homeless man who found the pup after it ran away from a grooming shop on the Upper East Side. That comes 48 hours after little Nori, a 3-year-old Shiba Inu, found his way out from the D Is For Doggy business on East 84th Street. Diane Leighton and David Shin said their beloved pet had just gotten his bath when he escaped.
NBC New York
MTA Bus Slams Into Elevated NYC Subway Pillar, Driver in Critical Condition and 12 Others Hurt
More than a dozen people were hurt, one of them critically, when an MTA bus crashed head-on into an elevated subway track pillar in the Bronx Thursday, fire officials say. The FDNY says it responded to Boston Road and East Tremont Avenue after getting a call about the crash around 8:30 a.m. Footage from the scene showed the front windshield of the MTA bus completely smashed, a spiderweb of glass overtaking the front of the vehicle.
Inwood crash kills salsa star and Cardi B friend
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A community is in mourning after an apparent high-speed crash killed two pedestrians who just happened to be standing on the corner where the collision took place. The two men, David Fernandez, 40, and Joel Adames, 31, were well-known and beloved in the Inwood community, as well as in the Caribbean and […]
NBC New York
Sophisticated Criminal Group Terrorizing Manhattan Busted in Sweeping Takedown
More than a dozen alleged members of a highly sophisticated criminal group tied to a series of murders, attempted murders, violent armed robberies and shootings in Manhattan over the last year are charged in a 90-count felony indictment out of Manhattan and face RICO charges as part of a sweeping joint investigation, authorities say.
fox5ny.com
Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31
NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
Airplane tug crushed underneath plane at LaGuardia Airport
NEW YORK -- There was a scare on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday.Officials say a plane collided with a vehicle on the ground.An American Airlines 737 was being pulled by a super tug from the hangar to the gate. It's not clear how, but the plane and tug collided, leaving the tug crushed underneath.No one was aboard the plane, and the tug driver was not injured.The aircraft was towed back to the hangar to be inspected.Airline officials are investigating.
NBC New York
Hutchinson River Walkway? Drawbridge Fail Strands NYC Drivers for Hours
Two separate incidents -- a drawbridge malfunction and a crash -- wreaked havoc on Monday's morning commute for people trying to use the Hutchinson River Parkway to get where they needed to go. A drawbridge malfunction at Bartow Avenue in the Bronx forced the highway to be closed in both...
The "Another State of Emergency" Edition
Humid and partly cloudy throughout the day. • Welcome to the New York state Monkeypox state of emergency. Patch breaks down what it means. (Matt Troutman for Patch) • The rise in cases of Monkeypox (current NYC count: 1,472) is paired with the city's sexual health clinics being overwhelmed by patients, including staffing shortages, the time it takes to treat monkeypox, and long lines. (Elizabeth Kim for Gothamist)
wabcradio.com
Ten Career Criminals in NYC Arrested Over 500 Times Since Bail Reform
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Ten career criminals have 500 arrests under their belt after New York State enacted its controversial bail reform laws — and The New York Post has learned most are back on the streets. The city’s alleged “worst of the worst” repeat offenders have been...
AOL Corp
NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard
A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
WNYT
New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
NBC New York
2 Pedestrians Dead, 5 Hurt in Manhattan Wreck — 30 Hours After Speed Cameras Go 24/7
A two-car collision in Manhattan early Wednesday cost two pedestrians their lives and injured another five, three of them critically, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, two vehicles may have collided head-on near West 207th Street on Sherman Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m. One of those vehicles apparently hit some parked cars and pedestrians, police said.
thevillagesun.com
‘Very dangerous’: 6th Precinct captain details pot sellers’ alleged assault of Washington Square Park worker
BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Captain Stephen Spataro, the commander of Greenwich Village’s 6th Precinct, gave The Village Sun more details on a recent assault of a Parks Department worker in Washington Square Park that was allegedly sparked by a dispute over a pot seller’s table. The incident occurred...
22-Year-Old NJ Woman Among Two Dead From Overdose At NYC Hotel: Report
A 22-year-old New Jersey woman and a 23-year-old Canadian man were found dead of a drug overdose at a New York City hotel, ABC7 reports. The pair were found in a room at the Hyatt above Grand Central Terminal Saturday, July 30 around noon, the outlet said. A third victim was revived with Narcan.
