Asheville's Grove Arcade celebrates first 'Summer Festival'

my40.tv
my40.tv
Asheville pools to go to weekend-only schedule after this weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's two public pools will go to a weekends-only schedule after Sunday. Malvern Hills Pool (75 Rumbough Place) will remain open on Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 20-21. The pool had been scheduled to close for the season on Aug. 8. Recreation Park Pool (65 Gashes...
my40.tv
Explore Asheville signs on as tourism partner of US Open
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Explore Asheville has been chosen as the official tourism partner for the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City. This comes after Asheville hosted Billie Jean King Cup matches earlier this year for the third time in five years. The new partnership means...
shescatchingflights.com
11 Things to Do Alone in Asheville for an Enjoyable Experience
Asheville is a city that is perfect for anyone looking for a little bit of adventure. However, if you’re looking to do things by yourself, it can be tough to figure out what to do. That’s why we’ve put together this list of 11 things to do alone in Asheville!
my40.tv
Mosaic Café hosts thank you meal for first responders, meet and greet for community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local business said thank you Wednesday to the men and women in charge of keeping us safe. Mosaic Café & Coffee House treated police, fire and EMS personnel to free lunches to show them how much they're appreciated. Those protecting and serving believe...
my40.tv
Reuter Family YMCA hosting health fair for LatinX community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For many in western North Carolina, getting access to health care and community information can be challenging. That's why the Reuter Family YMCA in South Asheville is hosting a health fair for the LatinX community. The event offers an alternative for getting records without having...
my40.tv
Drummers at summer camp enjoy the music and time with friends
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some local students made music with their friends during a summer camp at Franklin School of Innovation. This summer, they've been writing and performing their original music during drum camp. They're working with artists with the LEAF in the Schools & Streets program. It's designed to inspire and educate children by using the arts.
my40.tv
Major roofing project underway for former Days Inn, which will house homeless
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect some corrected information from a previous version. Supporters of helping Asheville's homeless population by first getting them a safe apartment are celebrating a milestone. Nonprofit Homeward Bound officially started the $700,000 roof re-do at the former...
my40.tv
'Overflowing' Asheville Humane Society desperate for foster homes, waives adoption fees
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Humane Society said Monday, Aug. 1 it is "overflowing" with animals and is waiving all adoption fees currently, as well as putting out an urgent request to the community for those who are able to help, to become foster homes for animals up for adoption.
my40.tv
Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Hendersonville High School
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheers and applause erupted in Hendersonville Wednesday morning as leaders celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Hendersonville High School. The ribbon cutting signaled the end of a four-year construction project that started back in February of 2018. The project finished 11 months earlier...
my40.tv
National Night Out: Events connect mountain communities, law enforcement agencies
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Several mountain communities participated in National Night Out events Tuesday night. First responders showed off their emergency equipment, and K-9 units displayed their skills. National Night Out is a community-building campaign promoting law enforcement and other first responders and how they work together to make...
my40.tv
Storms bring hail, ominous clouds to Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Lightning lit the skies over much of Western North Carolina as stormy weather rolled through Wednesday night. Downed trees and hail were reported in Fletcher, and there were reports of several trees down in Marion. Want to submit your photos or see more from others...
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: Enka Commerce Park requests change of plans
The public will be able to provide input on the South Slope Vision plan and five zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
my40.tv
Getting back-to-school ready: Annual 'Tools for Schools' donation drive set for Aug. 10
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 is once again teaming up with Eblen Charities for the annual Tools for Schools drive, in partnership with Ingles Markets!. The event will be taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Ingles Markets, located at 151 Smoky Park Highway in Asheville from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
my40.tv
Another vote cast to restore Kuwahi name to Clingmans Dome
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to restore the Kuwahi name to the mountain known as Clingmans Dome. The resolution shows support for the efforts of the Cherokee Tribal Council to restore the name. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names, a federal body established...
my40.tv
Repairs to partially-sinking parking deck in South Slope almost finished
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For 11 months, crews working on Asheville’s largest apartment complex, The Ironwood Apartments, have focused on fixing the 1,000-space parking deck. The soil below the concrete multi-story building settled along a third of the site. The onsite manager for Tribute Construction, a company based...
WRAL
Firsthand exploration of abandoned stagecoach bridge
Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia.
hendersonville.com
Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards is a Beautiful Hendersonville Experience
Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards is a family-owned winery located on acreage that has been in the family and farmed for more than nine generations. The tasting room includes both indoor and outdoor seating with spectacular views of the vineyards. Saint Paul wines are made from 14 varieties of grapes grown in two locations at elevations of 2,300 and 3,000 feet, the highest in Henderson County and some of the highest in the state. Saint Paul wines are produced and crafted by the full-time winemaker, a graduate of California Polytechnic University with more than 14 years of experience in producing wine in Sonoma, California before joining us in North Carolina. They offer a wide variety of venues, indoor and outdoor, for your wedding or special event.
hendersonville.com
New Competitive Rental Market Study Reports Three North Carolina Cities in Top 20
As the nation is buzzing with renting activity, RentCafe ranked the most competitive apartment markets in the first part of 2022. While large markets such as Miami and Orange County are red-hot, smaller locations with a tight inventory are feeling the pressure as well. In fact, three cities from North Carolina – Asheville, Fayetteville and Greenville – are part of 2022’s hottest small-sized markets top.
my40.tv
Help Desk: Concerns over nearby development dumping runoff on Asheville man's property
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Here in the mountains, it's not unusual to see a lot of runoff through your yard after a hard rain. An Asheville man says the river that pops in on his property is all because of a recent development, and he called the News 13 Help Desk for answers.
