Tieghan Gerard's Herb & Parmesan Potato Gratin Stacks

people.com
Related
Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe
If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
The Daily South
Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
Allrecipes.com
Cheese Sauce for Pretzels
If you're lucky enough to have a small slow cooker, it's perfect for keeping the cheese sauce warm. Frozen baked soft pretzels can be found at most grocery stores and heated for 3 to 5 minutes in the oven. Leftover sauce may be stored in the fridge in an airtight...
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BERRY CAKE
Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Simple salad recipes to try this summer
Simple salads from food bloggers and A-list chefs with big flavors and crisp texture will keep your summer cravings satisfied.
Chef Anne Burrell Just Shared a Breakfast Pasta Recipe & It's Honestly Genius
Click here to read the full article. Pasta…for breakfast? It might sound a bit odd, but Chef Anne Burrell’s carbonara frittata can absolutely be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and though it looks impressive, it’s deceivingly simple to make. “You’re like, spaghetti in an omelet?” Burrell jokes. “Well, you put potatoes in an omelet sometimes. What’s the difference with the starch? It has the same flavor profile as a dish of spaghetti a la carbonara.” To make this frittata, you’ll need all the carbonara essentials: cooked spaghetti, pancetta (Italian bacon, but you can use regular American bacon if you’re in a pinch),...
thesouthernladycooks.com
BUTTERSCOTCH POTATO CHIP TREATS
These butterscotch potato chip treats couldn’t possibly be easier to put together, and they are DELICIOUS! If you like sweet and salty, you’ll love them. Every time I’ve served these little treats, they have lasted all of two minutes. They require just four ingredients and very little time to prepare. They are the perfect sweet addition to any meal, gathering, potluck, etc.
Peanut butter cup monkey bread recipe goes viral: 'Family favorite'
What could make monkey bread better? How about peanut butter cups?. That’s what millions of social media users have realized from a recipe video that’s gone viral on TikTok. Bennie Kendrick – a barbecue enthusiast who has more than a million followers under his Kendrick BBQ account –...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12tomatoes.com
Breakfast Biscuit Bake
An easy biscuit recipe blueprint for foolproof, mouth-wateringly delicious breakfast sandwiches. Does anyone else crave a juicy and delicious breakfast biscuit once in a while? A breakfast cheeseburger. Triple B! Bake these quick store-bought buttermilk biscuits, remove the tops, and fill them with your favorite breakfast toppings. Love this idea of an easy biscuit sandwich moment for the whole family. A great recipe when you have guests in town or for the holidays. Perfect for freezing so you can have a sandwich whenever you want. Crispy bacon and creamy scrambled eggs are the best combos, but a drizzle of sriracha and honey takes this sandwich out of this world.
mvmagazine.com
Baking Together #26: A Crowd-Pleasing Peach Cobbler
Local peaches are making their way into the markets – yay! While I love biting into a ripe, juicy peach on a hot summer day, baking these beauties concentrates all those heavenly juices, making them even more delectable. Add to that the wonderful floral fragrance filling my home, and I’m pretty happy.
CBS News
Recipe: Tomato pie
Rebecca Kolls shared this recipe for Tomato Pie with WCCO viewers. Rebecca's first of the season Tomato Pie. 4-5 med tomatoes sliced about ¼ inch. 1 pie crust, (I used Pillsbury "Just Unroll") 1 sm bag frozen spinach, chopped, thawed and drained. ½ c Gruyère cheese, grated.
MedicineNet.com
Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?
When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
How Long Does Garlic Last?
If you’re like me, you might have been under the impression that garlic never goes bad. Unfortunately, I realized I was wrong on the exact day I needed a clove for a recipe with garlic. So how long does garlic last?. It doesn’t last forever, but garlic is unusually...
People
Carla Hall's Sparkling Almond Sugar Cookies
"This is the kind of recipe that everyone should have in their back pockets," says Carla Hall. "They're buttery, slightly crumbly and so easy to make!" The chef and judge on Holiday Baking Championship on discovery+ says that the cookies are inspired by her new book, Carla and the Christmas Cornbread.
recipesgram.com
Creamy Cold Banana Cake
This creamy cold banana cake is so delicious! If you like banana desserts then this recipe is the real deal for you! It is very easy to make and you won’t need more than 15 minutes to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 basic pandispan / sponge...
therecipecritic.com
Strawberry Galette
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This fresh strawberry galette uses sweetened strawberries that are wrapped in a beautiful rustic buttery pastry and baked to perfection. Strawberry galette is a much easier version of a pie, and it will become your new favorite strawberry dessert!
People
Christina Tosi's Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter & Banana Cookies
"The PB&B flavor combo is one of my all-time favorites," says chef-owner of Milk Bar bakeries Christina Tosi. "The salty-sweetness of this dense, fudgy cookie keeps me coming back bite after bite!" "Everyone loves and has an emotional signpost around peanut butter cookies. It brings a flavor, heartiness and a...
Epicurious
Maple Whiskey Chicken Lollipops
The first time I encountered chicken lollipops was at a barbecue festival with some friends. They looked so delicious that I went home and made some myself. I have created about half dozen recipes for these lollipops but these smoked maple whiskey chicken lollipops are my favorite by far. You start by removing the bottom section of the chicken legs to make them into perfectly-trimmed drumsticks. My biggest tip is to use paper towels for this process—they help grip the meat to get it all off the bone. Seasoned, smoked, and slicked with a simple maple whiskey glaze, these lollipops are epic for tailgating, barbecue nights, or any summer celebration.
Taco Spaghetti
Taco spaghetti is a mash-up of a couple of family-favorite dinners. There aren’t actually any tacos involved. Instead, classic Mexican American flavors are married with a spaghetti casserole that bakes up to feed a crowd. Taco spaghetti is made with ground beef simmered in something similar to enchilada sauce....
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean Your Coffee Maker in Just 30 Minutes
The average person has three cups of coffee a day, reports the National Coffee Association. That means you better know how to clean a coffee maker. Americans may like smudge-free, stainless steel appliances, but they don’t particularly like to clean the one that wakes them up in the morning. Think about it: You likely wash dishes, shower, and brush teeth either right before or after you use your coffee machine to make a cup of joe, so it makes sense that you don’t want to be bothered with even more soapy water. Before you dismiss regularly cleaning a coffee maker as unnecessary, know that your unwashed brew buddy can get pretty disgusting. An often cited study by NSF International found that half of these caffeine incubators contain yeast and mold because of its “warm and moist environment,” which can heighten the bitter taste of your brew at best and spur allergic reactions at worst. Alongside sponges, the study found that coffee makers are among the top 10 germiest places in a home.
Comments / 0