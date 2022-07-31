ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in Mobile Sunday dead

By Chad Petri, Summer Poole
 4 days ago

UPDATE: 9:44 PM: Mobile police have released new details about the man killed on Parkway Drive Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to the area near Dog River around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say this is still an active investigation.

UPDATE: 12:15 PM: According to the Mobile County Crime map a call for a shooting came in shortly before 11 am in the 1700 Block of Parkway Drive off of Dog River Court. Neighbors say they saw a vehicle pull up to another vehicle and someone started shooting. Mobile Police focused their attention on a sedan that had a door open and what appeared to be bullet holes.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced that one man has died after being shot Sunday, July 31.

Officers said the man was shot at a home on the 1000 block of Parkway Drive, near Dog River. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

