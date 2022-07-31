Man shot in Mobile Sunday dead
UPDATE: 9:44 PM: Mobile police have released new details about the man killed on Parkway Drive Sunday morning.
Police say officers responded to the area near Dog River around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say this is still an active investigation.
UPDATE: 12:15 PM: According to the Mobile County Crime map a call for a shooting came in shortly before 11 am in the 1700 Block of Parkway Drive off of Dog River Court. Neighbors say they saw a vehicle pull up to another vehicle and someone started shooting. Mobile Police focused their attention on a sedan that had a door open and what appeared to be bullet holes.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced that one man has died after being shot Sunday, July 31.
Officers said the man was shot at a home on the 1000 block of Parkway Drive, near Dog River. No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 4