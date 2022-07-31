Man arrested after shooting gun outside Henrico apartment complex

www.nbc12.com
Third suspect arrested in Petersburg shooting that killed 19-year-old Toni Knight
A third suspect has been arrested by police in connection to a July shooting in Petersburg that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Toni Knight.
Louisa Sheriff: Lowe’s evacuated after man barricades himself in bathroom armed with handgun
A man is in custody after allegedly barricading himself in a Louisa County Lowe's bathroom with a firearm.
Richmond Police arrest suspect, identify 22-year-old victim in fatal Chamberlayne Avenue shooting
The Richmond Police Department has charged a suspect in connection to a shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond's Northside last week.
‘That’s just scary’: Chesterfield police investigate mail theft in Midlothian neighborhood
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Some residents living in the Walton Lake neighborhood in Midlothian are keeping a closer eye on their mailboxes after a mail thief was reported in their area over the weekend. The Chesterfield County Police Department said they got a report about an unknown suspect taking mail...
89-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint in Newport News home
An 89-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in her Newport News home. The woman told police she was home alone in the kitchen when she heard someone open the door.
Police continue search for suspect who shot deputy in armed robbery
CHARLES CITY, Va. (WWBT) -Police continue investigating after a man shot a Sheriff’s deputy at a Dollar General in Charles City. Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, a man tried to rob the store with a gun. Police were called to the area, and the suspect used the weapon to exchange gunfire with the responding Sheriff’s deputy. The suspect shot her, and officials said a ballistic vest likely saved her life. She has since been treated and released from VCU Medical Center.
Suspect identified in Henrico firearm violation, police negotiation
The suspect arrested in connection to Sunday's firearm violation and police negotiation has been identified by Henrico County Police Division.
Deputies seek information after camper stolen out of Hanover
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in connection to a larceny that happened last week. On July 30, deputies responded to Airstream of Virginia located at Northlake Park Drive for the report of a stolen camper. Deputies say surveillance footage showed that the camper was stolen just before 8 p.m. on July 29.
Former Richmond Police officer turned forensic cleaner speaks out on rising gun violence
After approximately six years as an officer with the Richmond Police Department, David Woods started working to help families grieving the loss of a loved one by stepping in after first responders have left the scene.
Richmond officer-involved shooting suspect in custody on previous charges
One week after a reported officer-involved shooting in Manchester sent two individuals to the hospital, the investigation into what led to the incident and who fired first continues
Richmond Police Chief Maintains Dogwood Dell Was Target
Charles City deputy shot in attempted robbery at Dollar General
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An attempted robbery of a Dollar Store in Charles City left a deputy with gunshot injuries. At 6:49 p.m., the Charles City Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted robbery at a Dollar General in the 10300 block of Courthouse Rd. Authorities say gunfire...
Chesterfield Police identify driver in fatal Boulders Parkway crash
The driver who was killed in a crash on Boulders Parkway on Monday has been identified by Chesterfield County police.
Unanswered questions remain after 177 people arrested by Richmond police in special operation
Nearly one week after Richmond police said 177 people were arrested in a special operation aimed to curb violence, the department has still not disclosed what charges are associated with the arrests.
Photo released of suspect who shot Charles City deputy at Dollar General
State Police said after a review of the store's surveillance video and witness statements, the shooting suspect has been identified as a male around 6-foot-1-inch tall with a thin build. He appeared to be wearing gloves, a black ski mask and a dark red and black hoodie sweatshirt pulled up around his face.
Chesterfield Police investigate deadly SUV crash on Boulders Parkway
Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Boulders Parkway Monday afternoon.
Inmate charged after allegedly assaulting female sheriff’s deputy in Richmond jail
An inmate at the Richmond City Justice Center has reportedly been charged after allegedly assaulting a female sheriff's deputy.
Thieves steal catalytic converters from Richmond Staples Mill Amtrak station
Central Virginia has seen a string of catalytic converter thefts, but the latest incidents were reported at the Amtrak Richmond Staples Mill Station in Henrico County.
Man apprehended after nearly 4-hour standoff at Henrico apartment complex
A man who was allegedly firing a gun in the parking lot of the Pointe Apartments Sunday morning was taken into custody following a nearly four-hour standoff in eastern Henrico County.
