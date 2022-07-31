Man arrested after shooting gun outside Henrico apartment complex

CHARLES CITY, Va. (WWBT) -Police continue investigating after a man shot a Sheriff’s deputy at a Dollar General in Charles City. Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, a man tried to rob the store with a gun. Police were called to the area, and the suspect used the weapon to exchange gunfire with the responding Sheriff’s deputy. The suspect shot her, and officials said a ballistic vest likely saved her life. She has since been treated and released from VCU Medical Center.

CHARLES CITY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO