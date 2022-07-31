ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solar Chargers Will Be A Total Game-Changer For EV Owners

By Chase Bierenkoven
 4 days ago
carbuzz.com

Arr Jay
4d ago

In the US. The population will need 100 times the land mass, covered shore to shore. with solar panel, to produce enough energy, for one day.Good luck youngsters.

19
3d ago

Given that single, low output solar panel produces roughly 1 kWh per day of electrical power; this indicates that you need to install as many as 75 solar panels to generate electricity to power your Tesla Model S each day – assuming that you start the charging process with a battery totally drained of electricity.

8
Roberto
4d ago

Well, let’s see, 36 solar modules, utilizing a MPP (maximum power point) regulator.I have that many modules and I do not produce that power. The weather in England is clouding a good % of the time. The charging station has 12 stalls, that would provide a mere trickle of charge power per vehicle. I’m not saying it’s a bad idea, perhaps the author should have better illustrated that when the stalls are not in use, the powers reverts to the grid and the station earns a credit or an offset. There’s far too many variables here to speak to in such a short writing space. Still solar is the future, we just have to be realistic about what we can derive from its use.

5
