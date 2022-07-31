ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears' Memoir Is Reportedly Done, But It's Facing A Publication Problem

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons

Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
MONTAUK, NY
Britney Spears
Prince William and his stepsister used to have ‘terrible fights’, claims author

Prince William and his family define elegance and grace. That's why it’s hard to imagine that such a well-mannered member of the Royal Family can be angry at anyone. However, this myth was debunked by the royal author Katie Nicholl, who mentioned in her book that Prince William and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relatively unknown daughter, Laura Lopes, would fight terribly.
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]

Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Rocks Baby Bump at 'DWTS' Co-Star's Wedding

Jenna Johnson accessorized her wedding guest dress with a growing baby bump as the expectant dancer celebrated fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong's marriage to Brylee Ivers. Sharing photos from the happy day to Instagram, Johnson, who is expecting her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, gushed over getting to see her "little brother" tie the knot.
Elite Daily Newsletter: August 1, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 1, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. The Most Romantic Day In August, According To An Astrologer. Well, what do you know? The luckiest day of...
Believe It or Not, Matt Roloff Is Actually One of Four Siblings

In terms of reality television success, few can hold a candle to Matt Roloff. He and his family have built a television empire on the TLC reality television program Little People, Big World, giving viewers a candid look at their lives and experiences. Article continues below advertisement. Fans have come...
Megan And MGK Might Want Some Punk-Rock Babies In The Future

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have no problems showing the world how they feel about each other. From drinking each other’s blood to chaining themselves together, the couple has pretty much done it all. Next on the list? Growing their punk-rock family... maybe. According to a source, this duo has a lot planned for their future, but do Megan and MGK want kids together? Here’s what I know.
See the moment Jenna Bush Hager reunites with Mila after camp

On Monday, Jenna Bush Hager shared a series of sweet videos on Instagram showing the heartwarming moment when her daughter, Margaret "Mila" Hager, returned home from sleepaway camp. "We got our girl," the "TODAY With Hoda & Jenna" co-host wrote on the first video, showing her husband, Henry Chase Hager,...
Kim’s Incredibles T-Shirt Might Be A Reference To Kanye

Just when I thought the Kete train was going full speed ahead... is Kim K’s mind still subconsciously lingering on her famous ex-husband? Fans think so. On August 1, the Kardashians star took to Insta to share some photos of her enjoying the ocean waves while sporting an Incredibles T-shirt. Maybe her followers are just reading into things, but according to them, her outfit choice kinda feels reminiscent of a past era involving a certain Donda rapper. Here’s why they think Kim Kardashian’s Incredibles T-shirt could be a subtle reference to Kanye “Ye” West.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to draw...
