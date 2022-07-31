Police need your help finding missing 12-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot multiple times inside her westside apartment early Thursday morning, police said. It happened around 3:14 a.m. on the 100 block of San Lino. Police say a woman in her 30s was inside her first floor apartment when the shots rang out, coming from the rear of her apartment and hitting her in the hand and leg.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO