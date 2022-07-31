Police need your help finding missing 12-year-old girl

www.kens5.com
GOD OUR FATHER, BLESSED YOU, GIRL AND KEEP YOU ! HOPE WE SEE BACK , WiTH YOU LOVE 💕 ONE’’S THEY ARE WORRY FOR YOU GIRL ! JESUS BLESSINGS, CHRIST PEACE ! 😇🙏☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️🌈.
Gary Collins
4d ago
Wait... .that's a girl? or identifies as a girl? It's hard to tell these days with mental health issues at a all time high
Related
BCSO searching for two suspects who stole an ATM
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying these two suspects who stole an ATM. BCSO responded Friday, July 29, just after 5 a.m. to the 20000 block of Mathis Road for a burglary at a closed business. BCSO was able to gather surveillance footage...
San Antonio family accused of putting missing woman’s body in plastic bin and leaving it in driveway
SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A father, his daughter, and his son are accused of putting a dead 19-year-old woman’s body in a plastic bin and leaving it in a vacant driveway. Court records show Frank Rangel, 42, Alysson Paredes, 25, and Adam Rangel, 18, were all booked into the Bexar County Jail on Aug. 1 on a charge of altering/destruction/concealing a human corpse relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 19. All three are being held on $100,000 bond.
Woman shot multiple times inside her apartment
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot multiple times inside her westside apartment early Thursday morning, police said. It happened around 3:14 a.m. on the 100 block of San Lino. Police say a woman in her 30s was inside her first floor apartment when the shots rang out, coming from the rear of her apartment and hitting her in the hand and leg.
Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication. According to court documents, on July […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family identifies man shot and killed inside San Antonio LA Fitness
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 is learning new information about the man murdered inside an LA Fitness on Monday. The family tells KENS 5 Brandon Marquis Broadnax was the man working out when he was shot and killed. The man accused of pulling the trigger, Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, is...
Man found stabbed after possible burglary attempt, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after he was found stabbed overnight in a possible burglary, deputies said. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Gardner Road in far southeast Bexar County. When deputies got to the scene, they found a man stabbed twice, in his...
Police arrest 3 suspects accused of dumping young woman's body in plastic bin
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have arrested three family members they believe are responsible for dumping the body of a young woman inside a plastic bin on the driveway of an abandoned home on the west side of town back in July. Frank Rangel, 42, along with his...
SAPD continue search for motive in gym shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A 32-year-old man remains jailed under a $250,000 bond, charged with the murder of another man at the LA Fitness on Blanco Road Monday evening. The name of the victim has not yet been released. San Antonio Police said Jessie Marquis MacWilliams walked into the gym...
news4sanantonio.com
Six years after SAPD officer was killed by new bride, family fights to keep her locked up
SAN ANTONIO - Six years after a veteran San Antonio police officer succumbed to a months-long coma – the victim of a shocking hit-and-run – the officer's family finds itself in a seemingly year-round battle to make sure his killer remains locked up behind bars. Diana Lopez, 33,...
Employees say they were pistol-whipped during a robbery; police still searching for suspect
SAN ANTONIO — It was closing time at the Lowe's on Austin Highway on July 20 when four workers were shocked to find themselves confronted by a man with a pistol who demanded money from the safe. The four victims, a 70-year-old woman and three middle-aged men, told San...
KTSA
San Antonio man sentenced 25 years for dog beating caught on camera
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of kicking and punching his dog on his front porch will spend 25 years in prison. Animal Care Services says 56-year-old Frank Fonseca was caught on video beating his young Rottweiler by a witness in February 2019. Video footage also shows...
KSAT 12
The ambush murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi; South Texas Crime Stories
A year ago, we all watched as the capital murder trial of Otis McKane took place. For the first time ever, KSAT live streamed a trial from gavel to gavel. It was the first time we heard and saw all the evidence in the murder case of San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi.
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
'It can't be' | Family reacts to recent Harlandale graduate killed by alleged drunk driver
SAN ANTONIO — New developments in the head-on collision that killed a teenager who just graduated from Harlandale High School. Police said the woman, who hit the teen and his friends, was driving drunk. The deadly crash happened over the weekend on New Sulphur Springs Road. Alex Jaimes, 18, was the only passenger who didn't survive.
Texas man caught on camera beating his dog gets 25-year prison sentence
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has received one of the longest sentences ever handed down in Texas for animal cruelty. Frank Javier Fonseca, 56, was sentenced in June to 25 years in prison after a good Samaritan captured video footage of him punching and kicking his Rottweiler on the front porch of his home, KSAT-TV reported.
San Antonio police ID gunman that shot, killed man at Northside LA Fitness
The shooter was taken into custody.
KXAN
Last Uvalde victim injured in shooting discharged from San Antonio hospital
(The Hill) – The final hospitalized victim from the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was discharged from a San Antonio hospital Friday. Mayah Zamora, 10, was shown in a video posted by University Health San Antonio passing out roses to nurses and other staff members who were applauding her as she left the hospital.
KSAT 12
2 taken to hospital, 1 charged in head-on crash on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized and one person was arrested following a head-on crash on the Southwest Side on Tuesday evening. San Antonio police said an Audi SUV was driving the wrong way in the 4000 block of Southwest Military Drive, near Quintana Road, when he crashed into a Mercedes just after 5 p.m.
KSAT 12
Relationship details, evidence photos presented to jury in day 2 of San Antonio man’s murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – More witnesses took the stand for the prosecution on day two of the trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend back in August 2020. Jorge Izquierdo is charged with the murder of Cora Nickel. Nickel was found with a single gunshot wound to the...
A burglar is terrorizing a north-side condominium community, residents say
SAN ANTONIO — A couple living in Lafayette Place believe a burglar is targeting their condominium community near the medical center. Roland Gonzales and his wife said it began on June 17. The couple believes the man burglarized their condo and ransacked the residence while they were away. In...
