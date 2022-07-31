gay.do512.com
Related
do512.com
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
The Moody Amphitheater is the perfect place to enjoy socially-distant community programs like outdoor concerts, movies in the park, dance performances, and much more! Designed and built into the natural fabric of Waterloo Park, the Moody Amphitheater features more than 38,000 square feet of grass on its Great Lawn, comfortably fitting up to 5,000 people at a time. Unlike other major entertainment venues, parkgoers will be able to picnic, play, or perform on the stage when it is not being used for large-scale concerts produced by our partners at Live Nation Entertainment and C3 Presents.
do512.com
Austin Juices & Smoothies
Summer is in full swing, which means we're all starting to feel the intense heat. Plenty of places around town are busy preparing refreshing juices for Austinites—and for good reason. Sometimes all you need to stave off the merciless scourge of a Texas summer is a nice, cold juice. Stop by one of these Austin establishments and try a few of our favorites. In no specific order, here’s our list of standout Austin Juices to Get Fresh With.
do512.com
Austin Public Library Twin Oaks Branch
The current Twin Oaks Branch, located at the corner of South Fifth Street and West Mary Street, was built to replace the former Twin Oaks Branch, which was located in a lease space since its inception in 1956. Since 1992, the Branch had been in a 5,360 square foot storefront space in the Twin Oaks Shopping Center located near the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Oltorf Street. In the 1998 City of Austin General Obligation Bond Election voters approved the funding to build a permanent 10,000 square foot branch to serve this area of the city. The new Twin Oaks Branch opened in August of 2010. This modern and sustainable Branch, designed by Hatch + Ulland Owen Architects and built by Jamail & Smith Construction, features a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) template that incorporates recycled bricks for the exterior, recyclable carpeting and furniture fabrics, and a sophisticated lighting system that automatically dims when there is sufficient day light. The Branch is equipped with a rainwater harvesting system and a 25.2 kW solar energy system that generates about 32,760 kWh annually (power sufficient for about three standard sized homes). The building also includes 15 huge timber trusses made of reclaimed Douglas Fir which saved about 30 large trees. The Twin Oaks Branch interior design scheme earned a First Place Commercial Interior Design Award for Sustainable Design in 2010.
Comments / 0