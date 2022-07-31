Paul Merson Makes Surprise Golden Boot Prediction - It's Not Liverpool's Nunez

www.sportbible.com
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
Atletico Madrid's New Home Kit Is The 'Least Sold In History' Thanks To Two Changes
Atletico Madrid's 2022/2023 home kit is reportedly the 'worst selling' in history and it's down to two recent changes. The La Liga giants launched their new shirt earlier this summer and in a dramatic change of pace, they've adopted curved red and white lines instead of straight. According to a...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Arsenal To Offload 11 Players, Including Record Signing Nicolas Pepe, To Fund Transfer Plans
Arsenal are ready to offload 11 players this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares to strengthen his squad further. The Gunners are making real waves in the transfer window this time around. Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have been brought in ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Friday.
Dwight McNeil backs Frank Lampard to lift his confidence at Everton
Dwight McNeil says Frank Lampard can rebuild his confidence after joining Everton from Burnley
Diogo Jota Says Liverpool Can “Fight for Everything” Again in 2022-23
Diogo Jota has put pen to paper on a new five-year deal, extending his stay on Merseyside through the summer of 2027, and having won the FA Cup and League Cup and played a key role in the Reds’ quadruple push he’s targeting more success. “I think Liverpool...
Premier League Finally Making Change To VAR That Fans Have Been Calling For
The Premier League are planning on making a major change to the video assistant referee(VAR) in a bid to improve transparency to fans. According to The Times, a plan is in place to publicly release conversations held between referees and VAR officials during a game. The main aim is to...
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Called 'Pathetic' For Playing You'll Never Walk Alone At Training
Mikel Arteta has been branded as 'pathetic,' following the scene in the docuseries about Arsenal in which he played 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in training ahead of the Liverpool game. On Friday, the Amazon Prime Video series 'All or Nothing,' which followed Arsenal all of last series, in a behind...
"Klopp Is In Love" - Liverpool Interested In Major Man United Transfer Target
RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Chelsea Fan Shocked After Buying Shirt With ‘Sterling - Pre Order’ On The Back
A Chelsea fan was shocked to see the new home shirt he bought had ‘Sterling - Pre Order’ written on the back when it arrived. The fan, Mason, was hoping to get Chelsea new boy Raheem Sterling's name and number on the back of his brand new shirt. However, it didn't turn up how he wanted.
"People go to the toilet, clean the teeth" - Pep Guardiola reacts to bizarre Erling Haaland stories in the British press
Moving to England was a big decision for Erling Haaland. After successful stints in Norway, Austria and Germany, the 22-year-old striker felt it was time to join Manchester City and begin a journey with the club he has supported since a small child. Ever since his move to the Etihad...
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
‘Rival clubs, Erik ten Hag, Man Utd squad… no one wants him’ – Carragher slams Cristiano Ronaldo for forcing transfer
JAMIE CARRAGHER has torn into wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo saying NONE of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United or rival clubs want him. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, has publicly stated his desire to quit Old Trafford this summer, just one year after his return from Juventus. Agent Jorge Mendes has...
Marc Cucurella On Verge Of Joining Chelsea As £52.5 Million Fee And Personal Terms Agreed
Chelsea are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella, with Fabrizio Romano giving the transfer the 'here we go'. The Blues have been negotiating a deal for the 24-year-old for several days, with it previously taking a turn as the Seagulls showed interest in Levi Colwill.
Manchester United Linked With Surprise Move For Former Spurs Midfielder In A Unique Role
There’s no chance you’d expect reading this headline in 2022, but, it’s true! Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for former Tottenham star Tom Huddlestone. As reported by the Telegraph, the Red Devils want to sign the 35-year-old in a coach/player capacity for their...
Erik Ten Hag Wants To Sign Hakim Ziyech But Man Utd Are Currently Blocking The Move
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on reuniting with Hakim Ziyech, but club chiefs are reluctant to sanction a move for the Chelsea forward. Ziyech played under ten Hag at Ajax between 2017 and 2020 and the duo won Eredivise together while reaching the 2019 Champions League semi-finals too.
