Popular Texas restaurant shutting down after 33 years
A popular Texas restaurant is shutting its doors after nearly 33 years in business. It's the end of an era for one of Texas's most iconic restaurants, Z'Tejas. The location at 1110 West Sixth Street in Austin is permanently closing its doors after nearly 33 years in business.
This San Antonio man has given away $150 million. And wants to gift $250 million more.
Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from San Antonio, and today's article is no different. This man has given so much to the San Antonio community and promised to give even more over the next decade.
1 Person Dead After Car Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
San Antonio Police reported that 1 person was killed in a car accident on Highway 281 north of downtown. The incident took place a little after 12:15 PM on Monday on the southbound lanes of the highway – between St. Mary’s and Easy Josephine streets.
Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?
Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 9 Westlake (Texas)
Westlake (Austin, Texas), which starts the preseason ranked No. 9 in the SBLive Sports/Sports IIIustrated Power 25, seeks a third consecutive Texas football state championship this season.
Things to Know About Living in Texas
Texas Flag in the Foreground with American Flag high in the background with New home about to hit the market in Austin Texas USA(shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography) If you decide to move to Texas, you won’t be alone. The Lone Star state is a popular destination for people, especially those with jobs that have transitioned to work-from-home. You may be looking forward to sunshine and barbecue, but there are a few other things you need to know before moving to Texas.
5 Unique Day Trips From Austin, Texas
Day trips are an exciting way to take a mini-vacation when you don’t have much time off, extra money to spend, or both. Day trips off a chance to experience something new and different than what your normal day entails and reset your mind and body in a very short time. There are plenty of fun things to do in downtown Austin, but sometimes taking a staycation isn’t enough distance from your everyday life to reset your stress level or provide enough creative inspiration to awaken the senses. This is where day trips come in. Taking a day trip outside the city of Austin can be planned or spontaneous depending on your lifestyle and provide you with everything needed to recharge and recover from the busyness of life.
