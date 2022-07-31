'Top Gun: Maverick' Soars Towards $1.3 Billion at the Global Box Office

collider.com
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Officially the 9th Highest-Grossing Film of All-Time
The records just keep on falling as Top Gun: Maverick continues its reign at the box office. The film crossed the $623 million mark at the domestic box office on Wednesday which moves it up to ninth place for all-time highest-grossing films in America. According to Forbes, Top Gun: Maverick...
Yes, Top Gun: Maverick Paid To Use Actual Fighter Planes, And Yes, It Cost The Movie A Pretty Penny
It goes without saying that just like with the original Top Gun, it wouldn’t have been possible to shoot Top Gun: Maverick without the proper aircraft. Namely, the sequel required access to actual fighter planes, including F/A-18 Super Hornets and F-35s. Well, Maverick’s cast and crew acquired those fighter planes, but it cost a pretty penny to make that happen.
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Becomes First A24 Film to Earn $100 Million at Global Box Office
Everything Everywhere All at Once goes where no A24 film has gone before. Variety reports the mind-bending multiverse movie, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, has eclipsed $100 million globally, a first for the studio behind the Oscar-winning films Moonlight and Lady Bird. The film has also earned $68.9 million domestically. It becomes A24’s highest-grossing title in the United States, surpassing the Adam Sandler-led Uncut Gems. Hereditary remains the studio’s most successful international earner with $79 million.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Approaches Another Major Box Office Milestone
Top Gun: Maverick continues to blow past box office records, soaring past some of the most successful films of all time. And now, Top Gun: Maverick, the long-anticipated sequel to the 1986 blockbuster film, is moving even further, poised to surpass some of the biggest film records. Among these records is that of Jurassic World, which holds a profit amount of $652 million, and Titanic which pulled in a massive $659 million worldwide.
DC League of Super-Pets Soars to a $23 Million Domestic Weekend Box Office Victory Over Nope
DC League of Super-Pets has soared to a domestic weekend box office victory over Jordan Peele's Nope by earning $23 million in ticket sales. As reported by Variety, DC League of Super-Pets, which stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Superman's dog Krypto who works with Kevin Hart's Ace and other pets to rescupe superheroes that were captured by Lex Luthor, brought in another $18.4 million internationally on its way to a global tally of $41.4 million.
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report
India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
A Jeweler in India Just Smashed the World Record for Most Diamonds on One Ring
Click here to read the full article. You can now wear more than 20,000 diamonds on one finger. SWA Diamonds, a jeweler based in India, has unveiled a massive diamond-encrusted ring dubbed “Touch of Ami,” and it has smashed the world record for the number of set diamonds. Its staggering 24,679 stones are more than double that of the previous record holder. Inspired by the pink oyster mushroom, the piece is not exactly subtle, with an expansive, flower-like top that covers most of your hand. The intricate detailing was made by pouring liquid gold into a mold of 41 mushroom petals before...
99% of world's population will face sun in rare phenomenon Friday
As of 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 8, 99% of the world is facing the sun, meaning everyone is experiencing some degree of sunlight at the exact same time. Only the Pacific Islands and the Australia regions are fully in the dark.July 8, 2022.
Triumph For Val Kilmer, Who Bravely Beat Throat Cancer, As ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Becomes Paramount Pictures’ Highest Grossing Film Of All Time
Val Kilmer Continues Soaring With Top Gun: Maverick. Top Gun: Maverick continues to be the hit of the summer, and in the process has generated a record amount of domestic box office for Paramount Pictures. The film sees Val Kilmer reprise his role as Iceman, originally a rival for Tom...
This ultra-rare gemstone can cost $50,000 per carat and is only found in one location in the world
PainiteAttribution: Rob Lavinsky, iRocks.com – CC-BY-SA-3.0 Painite is one of the rarest minerals on Earth. It is also one of the rarest gemstones in the world and it is only found in one region of the world - Myanmar.
Dolphins Slaughtered in Faroe Islands in Biggest Massacre in 124 Years
Ocean conservation groups have described the news as "horrific," renewing calls for the practise to be banned.
I got my nails done at a salon in Japan, and the lavish $40 experience made American salons seem eons behind
Okinawa's Cocok Spa had free snacks and drinks, comfy chairs, and more perks that made my pedicure way better than what I've gotten at US salons.
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, Chinese fighter jets patrol the nearby airspace. Here's how they compare to U.S. jets.
Sean Connery’s ‘From Russia With Love’ Co-Star Tragically Died Before the Film Finished Shooting
One of Sean Connery’s 'From Russia With Love' co-stars died tragically before the movie finished filming.
Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)
Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
Tom Cruise May Have Just Saved Movie Theaters
There's good news and bad for the movie industry this year. On the good side, business is better than it has been since 2019. Some major releases, such as the new Top Gun film staring Tom Cruise, have sparked big box office receipts. And a slate of big releases set for the rest of the year holds out hope of a continued rebound.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
A 25-ton Chinese rocket booster will crash to Earth today. What's the risk?
The core stage of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket is set to tumble uncontrollably back to Earth today in a reentry that China is tracking closely.
Scientists Believe There's a 10 Percent Chance Space Debris Will Kill One of Us in the Next Decade
Not since the 1960s space race has the world been as enthusiastic about space travel. Privatized efforts from the likes of Blue Origin and SpaceX are creating new opportunities for civilians to leave the planet. There is a small but significant chance, however, those of us left behind will get...
