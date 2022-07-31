ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Top Gun: Maverick' Soars Towards $1.3 Billion at the Global Box Office

By Kevin McCall
Collider
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
collider.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cinemablend

Yes, Top Gun: Maverick Paid To Use Actual Fighter Planes, And Yes, It Cost The Movie A Pretty Penny

It goes without saying that just like with the original Top Gun, it wouldn’t have been possible to shoot Top Gun: Maverick without the proper aircraft. Namely, the sequel required access to actual fighter planes, including F/A-18 Super Hornets and F-35s. Well, Maverick’s cast and crew acquired those fighter planes, but it cost a pretty penny to make that happen.
MOVIES
Complex

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Becomes First A24 Film to Earn $100 Million at Global Box Office

Everything Everywhere All at Once goes where no A24 film has gone before. Variety reports the mind-bending multiverse movie, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, has eclipsed $100 million globally, a first for the studio behind the Oscar-winning films Moonlight and Lady Bird. The film has also earned $68.9 million domestically. It becomes A24’s highest-grossing title in the United States, surpassing the Adam Sandler-led Uncut Gems. Hereditary remains the studio’s most successful international earner with $79 million.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Approaches Another Major Box Office Milestone

Top Gun: Maverick continues to blow past box office records, soaring past some of the most successful films of all time. And now, Top Gun: Maverick, the long-anticipated sequel to the 1986 blockbuster film, is moving even further, poised to surpass some of the biggest film records. Among these records is that of Jurassic World, which holds a profit amount of $652 million, and Titanic which pulled in a massive $659 million worldwide.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
IGN

DC League of Super-Pets Soars to a $23 Million Domestic Weekend Box Office Victory Over Nope

DC League of Super-Pets has soared to a domestic weekend box office victory over Jordan Peele's Nope by earning $23 million in ticket sales. As reported by Variety, DC League of Super-Pets, which stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Superman's dog Krypto who works with Kevin Hart's Ace and other pets to rescupe superheroes that were captured by Lex Luthor, brought in another $18.4 million internationally on its way to a global tally of $41.4 million.
MOVIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
Robb Report

A Jeweler in India Just Smashed the World Record for Most Diamonds on One Ring

Click here to read the full article. You can now wear more than 20,000 diamonds on one finger. SWA Diamonds, a jeweler based in India, has unveiled a massive diamond-encrusted ring dubbed “Touch of Ami,” and it has smashed the world record for the number of set diamonds. Its staggering 24,679 stones are more than double that of the previous record holder. Inspired by the pink oyster mushroom, the piece is not exactly subtle, with an expansive, flower-like top that covers most of your hand. The intricate detailing was made by pouring liquid gold into a mold of 41 mushroom petals before...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Gun#The Global Box Office#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
Saudi Arabia
Daily Mail

Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)

Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Tom Cruise May Have Just Saved Movie Theaters

There's good news and bad for the movie industry this year. On the good side, business is better than it has been since 2019. Some major releases, such as the new Top Gun film staring Tom Cruise, have sparked big box office receipts. And a slate of big releases set for the rest of the year holds out hope of a continued rebound.
MOVIES
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy