Louisville, KY

Report: Louisville ’23 Target SF Curtis Williams, Jr. Eying September Visit

Centre Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.centredaily.com

Centre Daily

Elite ’24 APB Isaac Brown Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is in the midst of an unprecedented recruiting run in the Class of 2023, and some of that momentum is starting to bleed into the next cycle. Isaac Brown, an elite running back hailing from Homestead (Fla.) HS just south of Miami, announced...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

--Members of the Louisville women's basketball team were among the first to move into the brand new Denny Crum Hall on Sunday. --Matt McGavic of Louisville Report serves up his game-by-game predictions for the 2022 Louisville football season and sees the Cards going 8-4 overall and 6-2 in the ACC.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

2021-22 LCPT Championship: NCAA/IARP vs. Armando Bacot

For all the uncool marbles. —Defeated Bring Brohm Home Guy (80%-20%) in the quarterfinals. —Defeated Chris Mack (66%-34%) in the semifinals. —Went yet another year without any sort of movement on the Louisville men’s basketball case from 2016-17. —As many have pointed out, the confusion and waiting has been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

NCAA issued new allegations against Louisville, Rick Pitino in Brian Bowen recruiting case, per report

The NCAA issued new allegations against Rick Pitino in the Louisville infractions case involving Brian Bowen's recruitment when Pitino was coach of the Cardinals. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, which obtained UL's response to the NCAA's amended notice of allegations, the source of the new allegations are due to Merl Code's "Black Market" book, which paints the former Louisville coach as complicit in a bribery scheme that involved Bowen -- a Class of 2017 five-star recruit -- and Adidas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man arrested in connection to double shooting in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A man accused of shooting two people on East Kentucky Street, leaving one dead and one hurt, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Jaaron McAtee is facing murder and attempted murder charges for Friday's shooting in Old Louisville near Interstate 65. According to court records,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Four arrested during drug trafficking bust

Four people were arrested and a large amount of methamphetamine was seized following a two day drug investigation in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said the investigation begin after detectives received complaints of alleged drug trafficking taking place at an apartment on North 34th Street. During the investigation detectives...

