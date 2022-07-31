Community gathers in Broomfield to celebrate life of Dominic DePalma

www.coloradohometownweekly.com
Teenage lifeguard helps couple deliver baby at YMCA pool in Longmont
A normal shift at a normal summer job for a Longmont teen turned into anything but after she helped deliver a baby while at work.
Denver elderly care facility to close
Residents of a Catholic elderly care center in Denver will be forced to find new housing after the facility announced that it will be closing.
Loveland shooting victim was leader in Colorado Youth Congress, working toward more mental health support in schools
LOVELAND, Colo. — Two years ago, Meadow Sinner joined the Colorado Youth Congress, a group dedicated to empowering young people across the state to focus on issues like mental health and racial justice in school systems. When she joined, the meetings were on Zoom, but the CYC founder and...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Good Sam hires COO from Cleveland Clinic’s Lutheran Hospital
Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette has hired Steven Hankins as its new chief operating officer. He was most recently employed by Cleveland Clinic’s Lutheran Hospital in Ohio, “where he was instrumental in developing the clinic’s bed expansion plan, leading the teams through three successful accreditation surveys, and increasing caregiver engagement by more than 15%, as highlighted by the annual engagement survey,” according a Good Samaritan news release.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder High teacher Dan Zahner remembered as ‘creative, kind, generous’
Dan Zahner, who was studying to be a pilot, came up with an idea for a Boulder High class where students would build a two-seater sport airplane from a kit this fall. The longtime Boulder High technology teacher expected about a dozen students to sign up for the new class, but instead ended up with close to 60 who registered. Colleague and friend Jessica Klauzer-Zimmerman used the class as an example of his strong connections with students and his enthusiasm for trying new, creative projects.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Amy Lentz: Colorado State University Extension Boulder County: Getting to the ‘root’ of trees
Trees are an important part of Colorado landscapes, especially in our urban centers. However, it’s hard to be a healthy tree in Colorado. Many of the trees we plant are not native to our prairie and mountain ecosystems and must adapt to their new homes with poor soils, low precipitation and just wacky conditions compared to other areas of the United States.
washparkprofile.com
Restaurant specializing in molcajetes opens in Bonnie Brae
A new Mexican restaurant specializing in an authentic dish called molcajetes has opened in Denver’s Bonnie Brae neighborhood. Ni Tuyo, 730 S. University Blvd., is the brainchild of Chef Silvia Andaya, founder of Denver’s Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina, 1294 S. Broadway; and La Doña Mezcaleria, 13 E. Louisiana Ave.
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
Suspect accused of murder at BoCo trailhead says 3 others helped him cover it up
A suspect accused of killing a woman whose body was found at a trailhead west of Boulder said she fired at him 1st, and that 3 others helped him cover up the homicide, according to arrest affidavits.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs. There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.
lifeoncaphill.com
Locally owned and manufactured Wad-Free is the brainchild of a Denver resident
Local inventor and businessowner Cyndi Bray has recently moved the manufacturing of her product, Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, to Englewood’s Peak Manufacturing and Fulfillment. Wad-Free by Brayniacs LLC is a laundry gadget that prevents sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Bray, a resident of Denver’s University neighborhood, appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” last fall. Her episode — season 13, episode 5 —aired on Nov. 5.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Erie officials: National Night Out helps residents build partnership with law enforcement
Parents guided their children from booth to booth Tuesday evening where they grabbed candy, learned about gun safety and posed for pictures with McGruff, Erie Police Department’s one-and-only K-9 mascot. About 800 people attended Erie Police Department’s annual National Night Out event. Other cities in Boulder and Weld counties...
edgewaterecho.com
Colorado Scottish Festival Coming to Edgewater This Weekend
The Colorado Scottish Festival is coming back to Edgewater this Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7! The event will be held at Citizen’s Park (24th and Chase). The two day event features pipe bands, whisky tastings, music, dancing, historic re-enactments and much more.
3 homes severely burned, residents displaced in Aurora fire
Aurora Fire Rescue is responding to a multiple home fire on East Whitaker Drive.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat bids farewell to Father Ernest as he heads to Northglenn
This weekend, as Rev. Ernest Bayer leads Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs, there is little doubt that he will focus on delivering a positive message to the parish he has led for 17 years. “He strongly believes in God’s merciful love for all of us, for...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Lafayette City Council approves water rights purchase
The Lafayette City Council unanimously voted Tuesday evening to approve a resolution to spend $12,512,000 for the purchase of 184 Colorado-Big Thompson (C-BT) water rights units as part of a purchase and repayment agreement between Boulder County, the Boulder County Housing Authority, the City of Lafayette and the City of Lafayette Water Enterprise Fund.
ngazette.com
Tackling Crime & Homelessness At I-70 & Kipling
One of the most frequent concerns I, and my Jeffco counterparts, hear from residents is the growth of persons experiencing homelessness in our community. Residents cite criminal activity, overall safety, debris and property devaluation as their primary complaints when asking their governments to “fix” this issue. As I...
Girl whose body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake identified
Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the 11-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake as Harmony Kizer. Harmony, who had autism, was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. Monday near 44th and North Pecos streets, and her body was found in the lake in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood at 7:30 a.m.
Broomfield High School student killed in crash identified
The Boulder County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the Broomfield High School student killed in a car crash last week in Lafayette as Michael DePalma, 17. Four other Broomfield High students were injured in the crash, which occurred at 7:13 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Highway 287 and Dillion Road when a vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided, Lafayette police said.
