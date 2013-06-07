Read on www.cnn.com
Teresa Giudice’s Stuns In Strapless White Wedding Dress As She Marries Luis Ruelas: Photos
Teresa Giudice is celebrating the big day in the most gorgeous dress imaginable! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, stunned in a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the aisle to wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
Teresa Giudice Gets Married To Luis Ruelas in Glamorous Wedding Ceremony
Teresa Giudice has tied the knot again ... and TMZ has obtained video of the moment the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said "I do!" Teresa and fiancé Luis Ruelas got hitched Saturday night in front of 200 hundred family and friends at the fancy Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, NJ. Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Ne-Yo’s wife files for divorce, makes another accusation
Crystal Renay Smith has accused Ne-Yo of cheating with multiple women, and on Aug. 4 it was reported by TMZ that she filed for divorce. Smith is now claiming that Ne-Yo had a child with another woman. In the divorce documents that were filed earlier in the week, Smith says...
Reporter shares Alex Jones' response to defamation verdict
Right-wing talk show host Alex Jones will have to pay the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim a little more than $4 million in compensatory damages, a jury decided. CNN’s Drew Griffin reports on how Jones responded later on Infowars.
Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp taught her about homosexuality as a child
Actress Christina Ricci grew up in Hollywood and learned many life lessons from her fellow celebrities, including, she says, what homosexuality was.
'He has not passed away, sorry about that!' Lorraine's Ross King left red-faced as he accidentally says Tony Bennett, 96, is dead in TV blunder
Ross King was left red-faced after he accidentally said Tony Bennett was dead in a live TV blunder on Friday morning's Lorraine. The Los Angeles correspondent, 60, mistakenly said 'the late Tony' when speaking about the jazz legend, 96, during his segment. Presenter Ranvir Singh, who is currently filling in...
Pink Floyd co-founder explains meaning behind warning at the top of his show
Pink Floyd’s co-founder warns fans on his solo tour that if they can’t stand his politics, “F off to the bar.” His show includes calling President Biden a war criminal, and firing a fake semi-automatic weapon into the crowd. CNN’s Michael Smerconish finds him just as passionate offstage.
