Teresa Giudice Gets Married To Luis Ruelas in Glamorous Wedding Ceremony

Teresa Giudice has tied the knot again ... and TMZ has obtained video of the moment the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said "I do!" Teresa and fiancé Luis Ruelas got hitched Saturday night in front of 200 hundred family and friends at the fancy Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, NJ. Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
