Dr. Sanjay Gupta: While monkeypox cases rise, why are we waiting for the cavalry to rescue us?

Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID
Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Work Best to Protect Against Covid?
Click here to read the full article. Though mask restrictions are easing across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, the new BA.5 variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. And while airlines and the FAA have relaxed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many...
CDC adds 3 places to its 'high' risk list for Covid-19
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three places to its "high" risk category for travel on Monday, including Romania.
U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September
July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
Biden continues to test positive, has 'return of a loose cough': Doctor
President Joe Biden continued to test positive for COVID-19 Tuesday but is feeling "well," his doctor said.
Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed
The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
'Serious as a heart attack': What Cipollone subpoena means
CNN’s David Chalian, David Axelrod and Abby Phillip discuss the ramifications of former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone’s subpoena by a federal grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
See how China reacted to Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan
Anger is mounting in Beijing as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to stop in Taiwan as part of her trip to Asia, according Taiwan and US officials. CNN’s Will Ripley has more.
What the Kansas abortion result means for the country
CNN projects Kansas voters have rejected a measure that would have amended the state constitution to remove a protected right to abortion. CNN’s Areva Martin explains what this may mean for the rest of the country.
'Wasn't too surprising': Doctor reacts to Biden's positive Covid test
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again, according to presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, in what is likely a “rebound” Covid-19 positivity that the doctor noted is “observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid.” Dr. Peter Hotez explains.
Why Nancy Pelosi's pink suit in Taiwan was about more than power-dressing
Her plane may have landed under the cover of night, but her arrival was, in every other way, orchestrated to be visible -- with Pelosi donning a pink power suit layered with symbolism.
Ex-Top Trump defense official offers simple theory for missing Jan. 6 texts
Ex-Defense Secretary Mark Esper weighs in on CNN’s reporting that the Defense Department wiped the phones of top departing DOD and Army officials at the end of the Trump administration, deleting any texts from key witnesses to events surrounding the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, according to court filings.
How Joe Biden and his team decided to kill the world's most wanted terrorist
Before he gave the order to kill Ayman al-Zawahiri, President Joe Biden wanted to intimately understand where the al Qaeda leader was hiding.
Examination of the substance in Brittney Griner's vape cartridges violated Russian law, defense expert says
The examination of the substance contained in vape cartridges that WNBA star Brittney Griner's carried at a Moscow airport in February did not comply with Russian law, a defense expert testified Tuesday in her high-stakes drug-smuggling trial.
Latest subpoenas suggest DOJ probe could be aiming squarely at Trump
"This is probably bad ... for former President Trump."
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip sends stocks tumbling
Global markets fell on Tuesday as investors feared US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could severely escalate tensions with China.
Joe Biden Walking Away, Air-Handshake Video Disputes Explained
Two clips that have gone viral in recent days were turned into memes by critics of the president.
Polio: Virus found in wastewater of New York City suburb
Health officials say the polio virus was present in a New York City suburb's wastewater a month before a case was detected in July,. The case - the first in the US since 2013 - was found in an unnamed patient in Rockland County. Officials say no new cases have...
'It's clearly intimidation': See what China did after Pelosi left Taiwan
China gave a preview Wednesday of what might be coming for Taiwan by sending 27 warplanes into the island’s air defense identification zone – a buffer of airspace commonly referred to as an ADIZ – according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry. CNN’s Will Ripley reports.
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
