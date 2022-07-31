National Night Out Events in the Stateline

statelinekids.com
Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. It happened at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Independence Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, and […]
Pet Owners Shocked By the Sudden Closing of One Illinois Animal Hospital
I'm not going to lie, when I first saw this post show up on my Facebook news feed this morning I panicked a little... I have two dogs that I adopted from Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, and it broke my heart for a second to think that the shelter has closed permanently, but then I read that post again. The shelter is still open and will remain that way, but Noah's Ark Animal Hospital is not.
8 Popular Rockford Restaurants Perfect to Take a Date for Dinner
If dinner is the plan for your next date night, but you rarely agree on a place to go, this list has you covered. One of these might become a new favorite. Travel + Leisure just profiled Rockford as the location of one of the Most Romantic Places in the U.S. I was fully expecting the list to feature someplace around Chicago, but it was a spot that wouldn't be traditionally thought of as a romantic spot.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stand-off Situation Developing Tonight In Loves Park
At approximately 10:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of 10 E Riverside Blvd in Loves Park, at Tads On The Rock, for reports of a armed subject threatening to possibly throw himself in the Rock River. This incident is still ongoing as it appears this is...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery To A Citizen In Rockford
A armed robbery to a citizen is being reported in Rockford. It happened at approximately 10:25 this morning in the area of Benton Street and N Longwood Street. The Rockford Police Department is currently investigating this incident. We will update if anything further is released. If you like Rockford Scanner.
Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital stopped serving patients this week, and many people are now wondering where they can take their pets for medical care. The animal sanctuary is worried about the animals that are currently in the care of their hospital and the animals who are on critical medication. “They called […]
Wisconsin Business Robbed By Two People, Did One Forget Her Pants?
Why, in an era of technology a swipe or click away, are people still choosing to steal from businesses? Business owners are obviously going to protect their property with some sort of security system. I was shocked when I learned only 21% of businesses have "active monitored alarm systems," according to Berg Insights.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Vehicle Accident In Rockford, Two Ambulances Needed
At approximately 6:25 this evening emergency personnel were called to Spring Creek Road and N Perryville Road in Rockford for a auto accident. This is being reported as a two vehicle accident with multiple injuries, two ambulances were needed at the scene for the injured. The extent of injuries is...
Rockton residents take health survey after Chemtool fire
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockton residents are being asked to answer questions about their health for the second time. It stems from the fire at the former Rockton Chemtool plant. It is voluntary, and those who do take part will be asked how they were exposed, if they are experiencing new or worsening symptoms and […]
Crash in Rockford causes delays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A two vehicle crash caused some delays at a major Rockford intersection Wednesday afternoon. First responders were called to Riverside Boulevard and N. Perryville Road around 12:30 p.m. A pickup truck and car were involved, though the pickup took the worst of it, receiving heavy front-end damage. The roof partially collapsed […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Technical/Water Rescue In Progress, Person Fell In Quarry
At approximately 4:10 this afternoon emergency personnel from multiple departments were called for a technical/water rescue at Blacks Quarry, 11200 N Main Street in Rockton, for calls that a person fell approximately 30 feet into the quarry and was in the water. Deputies advised that the person, a male, was...
nbc15.com
Madison, Janesville dental practices to hold daylong free clinics
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison dental practice plans to take a day next month and offer free care for people who need it. Four Lakes Family Dental will welcome patients on Saturday, September 10, to offer a wide range of treatments at no cost and with no insurance needed.
Rockford’s Habitat for Humanity accepting mortgage applications
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is a busy time for the Rockford area Habitat for Humanity, as the organization is now accepting mortgage applications. To apply, residents must bring a copy of their current driver’s license or photo identification card, most recent tax return (2021 or 2020), most recent pay stubs covering at least a […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicle Accident, Extrication Needed
Capron Fire, Capron Rescue, Boone 3, Lifeline ambulance. were all responding to a 4 vehicle traffic accident at Hunter and Capron. Extrication needed. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. No other information. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!
Does This Rockford Restaurant Have The Best Cheese Curds In Town?
I've been in a heated debate with one of my best friends over the past month about cheese. Yes, I said cheese. Anything and everything cheese. One of the topics we talked about for like an hour was which restaurant in Rockford has the best cheese curds around. Of course, living in the downtown area I eat at Prairie Street Brewing Company a lot. So, I'm very biased and have to say theirs are probably my favorite. I'm just wondering what everybody else thinks?
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Female Shooting Victim Late Tuesday Night In Rockford
At approximately 11:10 tonight emergency personnel were called to the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue in Rockford for a shooting victim. Upon arrival in the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue near Auburn Street a adult female was located and reported to be suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg and possibly her stomach.
rockrivercurrent.com
Bring your pups to Bark in the Park on Saturday in Rockford
ROCKFORD — State Rep. Dave Vella invites canine friends and their owners to an event Saturday near Midway Village Museum. Bark in the Park will feature goods and services from local businesses and nonprofits that serve pets, pet-safety demonstrations and more. “This event will be a celebration of the...
WIFR
Beloit police to share updates on 2021 murder
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police Chief Andre Sayles is expected to release a significant update Monday in a 2021 murder case. 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson was killed March 30 while outside in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. Jefferson’s mother, Tina Jefferson-King reached out to our sister station in...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford police are investigating a shooting incident on Rockford’s Eastside
It happened approximately 9:15 PM on Monday night in the area of Trevor circle and Governors drive. Initial reports are saying that there is a shooting incident near this location. Sources are reporting possible injuries. It is unknown and the severity of the injuries at this time. At the time...
Police investigate rural Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office investigated after a crash at a rural Rockford intersection. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at N. Main Street and Gleasman Road. A car crashed into the passenger side of a Rise Broadband truck. Both vehicles suffered heavy damage, and the truck lost a wheel. While […]
ABOUT
Stateline Kids is the only community guide for kids events, activities and information in Winnebago, Boone and Rock counties. The site launched in July 2018 to help families make the most out of the resources and attractions in the Stateline area. We seek to answer the question: "What adventure can we have today?"http://www.statelinekids.com
