Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in His Car in Lauderhill

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 4 days ago
Click10.com

Teen expected to survive after being shot in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 11th Court. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from what...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Lauderhill Man Accused of Hit-and-Run Involving 3-Year-Old Boy

A 3-year-old boy who slipped his uncle’s grasp and ran into the path of a car in Lauderhill was struck, but the driver kept going, police said. Da Quan McIntosh, 19, was driving a black 2019 Toyota Corolla through a parking lot at 3128 Northwest 19 Street when the car’s front bumper hit the child about 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to an arrest report.
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

17-Year-Old Shot in Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood

A teen was hospitalized after he was shot in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Fort Lauderdale Police officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 200 block of Northwest 11th Court, where they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to Broward Health Medical...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Shot by Suspected Car Burglars Outside Lauderhill Home

A Lauderhill man who fired a warning shot to try to scare off two car burglars was shot by the suspects outside his home early Tuesday, officials said. Lauderhill Police Maj. Mike Santiago said officers responded to the home in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street just after 5 a.m. after receiving 911 calls of a shooting.
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Shooting ensues after burglars attempt to break into vehicle; gunmen still at large

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in the area of a Lauderhill neighborhood woke up to gunfire after a shooting took place at an apartment complex. Officials said this incident happened just after 5 a.m. at Northwest 49th Avenue and 22nd Street, Tuesday. Crime scene investigators were on the scene taking...
Click10.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by box truck in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are investigating after a box truck struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning. Police confirmed that the victim was struck by the truck in the area of Red Road and Miramar Parkway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver remained at...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Killed in Northwest Miami-Dade Shooting: Police

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that left one woman dead. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just after 7 a.m. after reports of a person being found in an alleyway. Officers found an adult woman, who was...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Facing Murder Charge in Woman's Fatal Shooting in NW Miami-Dade Alleyway

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in an alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade, police said. Ron Adam Donaldson, 43, was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers found the woman fatally shot just after...
WSVN-TV

BSO search for 33-year-old woman missing in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman. Sheree Williams was last seen near the 8100 block of Hampton Boulevard at around 10 p.m., Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress. Williams stands at...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of Northwest Sixth Street in reference to a teen being shot. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s...
MIAMI, FL

