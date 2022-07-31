Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in His Car in Lauderhill

www.nbcmiami.com
NBC Miami
4 People Hospitalized After Drive-by Shooting in SW Miami-Dade: Police
Four people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after being injured in what police called a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 10000 block of Southwest 173rd Terrace.
Man shot by car burglars outside South Florida home
A South Florida man was shot by two car burglars after firing a warning shot at them in attempt to scare them off.
Click10.com
Teen expected to survive after being shot in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 11th Court. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from what...
NBC Miami
Lauderhill Man Accused of Hit-and-Run Involving 3-Year-Old Boy
A 3-year-old boy who slipped his uncle’s grasp and ran into the path of a car in Lauderhill was struck, but the driver kept going, police said. Da Quan McIntosh, 19, was driving a black 2019 Toyota Corolla through a parking lot at 3128 Northwest 19 Street when the car’s front bumper hit the child about 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to an arrest report.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested After Carjacking Woman and Her Son, Tracked Through GPS: Police
A man has been arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman and her son with a knife in Hialeah, police said. On May 27, Hialeah police say 32-year-old Yasniel Ordonez approached a mother in her driveway as she was getting ready to take her son to school. Investigators say the suspect...
Click10.com
Police: Disoriented parents arrested after children found dirty, hungry inside car
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Two parents were arrested this week at a gas station in Miramar after they allegedly took drugs before their children were found in their car, dirty and hungry, authorities said. George Daniel Detezanos, 45, and Ciara Michelle Detezanos, 35, of Margate, face charges of child neglect,...
NBC Miami
17-Year-Old Shot in Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood
A teen was hospitalized after he was shot in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Fort Lauderdale Police officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 200 block of Northwest 11th Court, where they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to Broward Health Medical...
NBC Miami
Man Shot by Suspected Car Burglars Outside Lauderhill Home
A Lauderhill man who fired a warning shot to try to scare off two car burglars was shot by the suspects outside his home early Tuesday, officials said. Lauderhill Police Maj. Mike Santiago said officers responded to the home in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street just after 5 a.m. after receiving 911 calls of a shooting.
WSVN-TV
Shooting ensues after burglars attempt to break into vehicle; gunmen still at large
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in the area of a Lauderhill neighborhood woke up to gunfire after a shooting took place at an apartment complex. Officials said this incident happened just after 5 a.m. at Northwest 49th Avenue and 22nd Street, Tuesday. Crime scene investigators were on the scene taking...
Click10.com
Man dies from brain injury 6 years after motorcycle crash in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. – A 42-year-old man died Monday, six years after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Park, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, Sherman Hall Copeland was riding a 2014 Honda CBR motorcycle in the 4200...
NBC Miami
Woman Found Shot to Death in Alleyway in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police
Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in an alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the scene located near Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just after 7 a.m. after reports of a person being found in an alleyway.
Click10.com
Police: Man shot multiple times while sitting on Miami-Dade bus bench
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday. According to officers, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was shot while sitting on a bus bench late Monday afternoon at the Northside Metro Station on...
NBC Miami
Owner of Lauderhill Dog Shot to Death by Neighbor After Attack Wants Investigation
The owner of a Lauderhill dog that was shot and killed by a neighbor in February after claiming the animal was attacking its owner is speaking out - and saying those claims are not true. The incident happened in the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court back on February 28th....
NBC Miami
‘Really Traumatizing': Pregnant Woman and Her Dog Attacked by Pit Bull in Fort Lauderdale
It was early Monday morning on Davie Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale when a pregnant woman walking her dog was suddenly attacked. “I haven’t really left the house, and the dog certainly hasn’t either. She’s got tubes coming out of her neck and drains," Danielle Lowell said. Lowell...
Click10.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by box truck in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are investigating after a box truck struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning. Police confirmed that the victim was struck by the truck in the area of Red Road and Miramar Parkway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver remained at...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade SWAT team arrest man in connection to body found in Northwest Miami-Dade alleyway
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officials took a man into custody in Miami Beach in connection to the discovery of a body found in an alley. Miami-Dade SWAT teams were outside of a residence on 69th Street and Byron Avenue where they eventually brought out Ron Adam Donaldson in handcuffs, Tuesday night.
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Northwest Miami-Dade Shooting: Police
Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that left one woman dead. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just after 7 a.m. after reports of a person being found in an alleyway. Officers found an adult woman, who was...
NBC Miami
Man Facing Murder Charge in Woman's Fatal Shooting in NW Miami-Dade Alleyway
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in an alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade, police said. Ron Adam Donaldson, 43, was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers found the woman fatally shot just after...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for 33-year-old woman missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman. Sheree Williams was last seen near the 8100 block of Hampton Boulevard at around 10 p.m., Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress. Williams stands at...
WSVN-TV
Teen transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital after shooting in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of Northwest Sixth Street in reference to a teen being shot. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s...
