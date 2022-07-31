Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in His Car in Lauderhill

A 3-year-old boy who slipped his uncle’s grasp and ran into the path of a car in Lauderhill was struck, but the driver kept going, police said. Da Quan McIntosh, 19, was driving a black 2019 Toyota Corolla through a parking lot at 3128 Northwest 19 Street when the car’s front bumper hit the child about 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to an arrest report.

LAUDERHILL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO