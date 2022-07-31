Adidas Steps Away: Who Will Supply the NHL’s New Jerseys?

thehockeywriters.com
Senators’ 2022-23 Lineup Boosted By Summer Arrivals
It’s no secret that Ottawa Senators general manager (GM) Pierre Dorion’s stock has risen dramatically this summer. Since acquiring Claude Giroux and winning the Matt Murray trade, the temperature radiating from his hot seat has cooled. For the first time in a while, he isn’t the NHL’s most under siege GM. His reputation has rebounded since the start of the offseason, reflecting the quality surge on Ottawa’s roster.
2 Flyers’ Prospects Earn Opportunity With Hockey Canada at WJC
After a mundane offseason, Philadelphia Flyers fans finally have something to look forward to as two prospects will represent their home country at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 25-player roster for the tournament and two familiar names made the cut. Among...
Devils Keep Bratt’s Leadership in the Lineup & Avoid Arbitration
New Jersey Devils fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as the organization announced they avoided arbitration and signed winger Jesper Bratt to a one-year deal worth $5.45 million. At the end of the contract, he will again become a restricted free agent. General manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald has openly talked about Bratt being a top priority this summer, and finally, he can check that box off his to-do list.
Penguins Should Have These 3 Superstars On Their Trade Radar
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has enjoyed a successful offseason to this point. He was able to keep the fanbase happy by bringing back legends Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin after those discussions seemed like they were taking a turn for the worse. Add those two big names to the long list of extensions signed in Pittsburgh this summer, as next season is setting itself up to be an interesting one for the Penguins.
Wild Have to Find Spot for Marco Rossi in Roster for 2022-23
With all the buzz about the Minnesota Wild, there’s one name that has crept up in everyone’s minds: Marco Rossi, the team’s hope for a strong, young center who can lead the way for years to come. The Wild already have great pivots in Ryan Hartman, Frédérick Gaudreau, and Joel Eriksson Ek, but Rossi is their future.
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Paul Stastny
One of the bigger names who remain on the free agent market is Paul Stastny. While the 36-year-old is no longer the offensive star he was in his early days with the Colorado Avalanche, he has proven to still be a solid secondary scorer while maintaining his impressive defensive awareness. In 71 games last season as a member of the Winnipeg Jets, he produced 21 goals and 45 points.
Golden Knights Need Another Big Season From Stephenson
The 2021-22 campaign was not a memorable one for the Vegas Golden Knights as they missed the postseason for the first time in their brief history. There were more injuries than highlights, as three of their offensive stars – Jack Eichel, Max Pacioretty, and Mark Stone – all played fewer than 40 games.
NHL Rumors: Flames, Bruins, Blackhawks, Flyers, Wild
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames met with Jonathan Huberdeau to potentially talk an extension. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins know they have to clear cap space. How will they do it?. There are updates on Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews out of Chicago and how likely is...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Ritchie, Vesey, Knies, Hirvonen & Niemela
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look back at two former Maple Leafs players. First, I’ll catch up with Nick Ritchie who’s looking forward to his season with the Arizona Coyotes. Second, I’ll take a look at what happened to Jimmy Vesey.
Devils’ Next Number Retired Needs to Be John MacLean
On Friday, the New York Islanders hired John MacLean as an assistant coach. He has a long history with general manager Lou Lamoriello; in 1983, he was drafted by Lamoriello, who was GM of the New Jersey Devils. The man called “Johnny Mac” put up 701 points in 934 games in red and black.
Devils & Bratt Bet on Prove-It Deal for 2022-23
At the 11th hour and then some, the New Jersey Devils announced yesterday morning they had re-signed restricted free agent Jesper Bratt to a one-year contract worth $5.45 million. He’s coming off a season where he totaled 73 points in 76 games and will be a restricted free agent next summer before becoming eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2024.
Sharks News & Rumors: Marleau, Wilson, Knyzhov & More
In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Patrick Marleau’s No. 12 will be retired this upcoming February. Meanwhile, long-time general manager (GM) Doug Wilson will have a banner lifted to the rafters this October. In other news, Nikolai Knyzhov is expected to be ready to go...
Maple Leafs’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Dallas Stars
Welcome to 2022 Offseason Trade Targets, where we’ll examine several teams the Toronto Maple Leafs could be interested in doing business with this summer. From minor moves to blockbuster deals, I’ll cover them all as we dive into some potential trade options for general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas.
Lightning Will Need Different Defensemen to Step up This Season
Tampa Bay Lightning defensemen Victor Hedman, Mikhail Sergachev, and Erik Cernak have all won back-to-back Stanley Cups. You can add new Lightning defenseman Ian Cole to that rare list, as he was instrumental in helping the Pittsburgh Penguins win back-to-back Cups in 2016 and 2017. Now, the hard-working 33-year-old from Ann Arbor, Michigan, will be shoring up the defensive holes left by the losses of Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta, and the short-term absence of Zach Bogosian. Joining Cole are newly-acquired defensemen Philippe Myers and Haydn Fleury as well.
Kraken Mailbag: Beniers, Wright, Playoffs & More
Welcome to the Seattle Kraken Mailbag here at The Hockey Writers. This monthly column will allow members of the Kraken team to answer any Kraken based questions from social media. Make sure to keep an eye out for next’s month call for questions at the beginning of September. In...
3 Maple Leafs Breakout Candidates For 2022-23
The 2021-22 NHL season saw a couple of Toronto Maple Leafs players have breakout seasons. The most obvious was Michael Bunting, who played his first full campaign at the age of 26 and finished with 63 points in 79 games along with a Calder Trophy nomination. You could also make a case for Alex Kerfoot, who hit the 50-point mark for the first time in his career, and recently-departed Ilya Mikheyev, who did the same with the 20-goal mark.
2022 World Juniors: 2023 Draft-Eligible Players to Watch
Since the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) was postponed following an unfortunate COVID outbreak in the makeshift bubble that the players were living in, fans have been waiting over seven months to see these teams gather once again. The World Juniors usually offers fans a great chance to familiarize themselves with the top prospects from their favourite NHL team, as well as some of the top prospects for the upcoming NHL Draft.
Maple Leafs Have More Moves to Make
The Toronto Maple Leafs preseason begins on September 24 with a split squad doubleheader against the Ottawa Senators. But there are still moves to be made before then – right? Surely the brass is not content that this is the roster that will end the 54-season Stanley Cup drought or even win a playoff series for the first time since 2004. So rest assured there will be some more adjustments because there have to be from a financial standpoint alone. But these last calculations may give Kyle Dubas another glance at just how deteriorated his roster has become and wake him up to make the needed changes.
Blue Jackets’ 5 Biggest Draft Busts of All-Time
Draft day hasn’t always been kind to the Columbus Blue Jackets – especially in their early years. While the team was often loaded with high selections, some swings and misses still haunt fans long enough in the tooth to remember when they were made. The Blue Jackets have had some real stinkers in their draft history. Here’s a look at their five biggest draft busts.
Devils: The Time to Trade Miles Wood Is Approaching
Following the one-year extension Jesper Bratt and the New Jersey Devils came to terms with yesterday, the club now has $3.2 million left in cap space. The final two tasks they must take care of are signing their remaining restricted free agent (RFA) forwards, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood. The...
