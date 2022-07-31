Man shot dead on Parkway Drive in Mobile

www.fox10tv.com
‘Unknown’ who is at fault for I-165 crash Tuesday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they do not know who is at fault for the crash on I-165 that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to an update from the MPD Wednesday night. According to a release August 2, two cars crashed in a head-on collision on […]
1 shot, 1 arrested following exchanged gunfire: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred on Brooke Avenue Wednesday morning. Kendall Meggs, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden. According to officers, Meggs and another man […]
Citronelle teenagers charged with breaking into vehicles across the county
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four Citronelle teenagers face multiple charges related to car break-ins in Mobile. Officers arrested Rodney Shepard, Kearis Wilson, Jaurica Benjamin, and a 17-year-old on Tuesday. Investigators said the group burglarized vehicles in Mobile, Satsuma, and other parts of the county. They’re facing charges of unlawful breaking...
Fairhope man discovers bullet hole in boat, wants to raise awareness on reckless shooting
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -Stray bullets in Baldwin County are getting too close to comfort for some homeowners. A Fairhope man says a bullet struck the back of his boat over the weekend, now it’s left him and his wife concerned. Because this is pretty random, it’s not easy for...
WKRG
Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
14-year-old killed in Mobile by three men was an innocent bystander, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 14-year-old who was killed in Mobile by three men back on May 31 was an innocent bystander and happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, according to testimony given by a detective on Wednesday morning. Ciara Jackson, 14, had just gotten to Mobile three days before […]
Cameras downtown capture Sunday morning shooting in heart of entertainment district
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday was 72 hours since a shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one innocent bystander struck. Now, Mobile Police are reviewing surveillance video capturing parts of the crime. Though, the burning question is, do all the cameras downtown work?. “To my knowledge,...
2 suspects arrested after following victim from bank to steal cash; known as ‘bank jugging’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas are behind bars after being accused of following a man from a bank in Baldwin County. Once he stopped at a gas station, the thieves broke in to his vehicle and stole his money. Last Friday around 2 p.m., deputies responded to...
Testimony: Fatal Mobile shooting was misunderstanding – ‘We’re girls! We’re girls!’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A barrage of gunfire that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in May appears to have occurred as a result of a misunderstanding, a police investigator testified Wednesday. Mobile police Detective Glenn Barton testified at a preliminary hearing that the victim’s 15-year-old aunt, who was...
Children injured in DUI crash; driver arrested
A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after crashing his car Sunday night with children inside.
Man charged with firing at car on I-10 in Baldwin County during alleged road rage incident
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Robertsdale man after they say he shot at another vehicle on Interstate 10 in what they’re calling a road rage incident. Deputies arrested Forrest Carter Kyser, 30, of Robertsdale after they say he ultimately admitted to shooting at...
Robertsdale Police looking for whoever crashed their car into AT&T retail store
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -Robertsdale Police have a mystery on their hands and are hoping someone in the community can help them solve it. Early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022 somebody smashed through the front of the AT&T retail store on Hwy. 59 and then took off. The impact was caught on camera but not much else.
Fast and furious weekend for police with several high-speed chases in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police officers were busy chasing down several people over the last few days, including a 12-year-old boy who was driving a stolen car. The first incident was on Thursday when officers said Claude Valrie and Derrick Coleman led officers on a chase reaching speeds of 90 mph.
Two arrested in series of “Bank Jugging” thefts in Baldwin County
Two suspects tied to a string of "Bank Jugging" thefts in Baldwin County are behind bars.
Mobile man accused of robbing Dollar Tree
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces multiple charges after police say he held up a Dollar Tree store. Carlos Balams, 56, was arrested on charges of robbery, certain person forbidden to carry a gun possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to Dollar Tree at 5201 Cottage Hill Rd....
Woman shot in Bay Minette, 1 charged
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police arrested one person after a woman was shot Saturday, July 30 on South Street. Genisis Banks turned himself into police after they identified him as a suspect in the shooting. Witnesses told police Banks was the shooter. Investigators believe that Banks shot the woman after the two […]
Teenager injured in fight at Mobile trampoline park
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after he got into a fight with a 13-year-old at Get Air Trampoline Park, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officers, the two teenagers had previously arranged to meet at Get Air to settle a disagreement. The 15-year-old then hit […]
2 in hospital, 1 with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after wrong way driver on I-165: Mobile Police
UPDATE (12:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department confirmed a two-car head on collision on I-165 southbound at around 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, August 2 resulted in two people sent to the hospital, one for severe injuries and the other for life-threatening injuries. Upon investigation, officers discovered a man was traveling south on I-165 in the northbound […]
SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site
PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker in Pace. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. today to a construction accident at the intersection of Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Authorities said the victim was injured while working with heavy machinery and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mobile Police make arrest in weekend murder case, release name of victim
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a 19-year-old accused of gunning down a man on Parkway Drive over the weekend. Investigators said Wesley Darrington, 21, was shot and killed while he was in a vehicle parked in front of a home around 11 a.m. on Sunday. On Monday night,...
