Uuvalde Robb Elementary Principal Mandy Gutierrez

Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Police reveal new details of car crash that killed congresswoman and aides
Investigators changed their initial account of the crash that killed US Representative Jackie Walorski and two staff members, saying on Thursday that the car she was a passenger in had crossed the centre line prior to the head-on collision. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement it had obtained eyewitness and video evidence that showed a Toyota RAV 4 driven by Republican Party official Zachery Potts had drifted into the path of an oncoming vehicle, contradicting its earlier findings.Ms Walorski, 58, her communications director Emma Thompson, 28, and Mr Potts, 27, were killed in the crash in northern...
Patrol: 4 found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska city
LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Four people were found dead Thursday in two burning homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska, authorities said. Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said at a news conference that a man was seen driving away from the city of Laurel before the bodies were discovered and that investigators would like to speak to him. Firefighters responding to a call Thursday morning about an explosion and fire at one of the homes found the body of a person inside, Bolduc said. A short time later, firefighters were called to a second burning home a few blocks away, where the bodies of three people were found inside.
