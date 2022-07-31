Kelly, Foster, Newman among those voting to pass Assault Weapons Ban Act

suburbanchicagoland.com
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
Attorney General says Pritzker-connected work comp fraud case referred to appellate prosecutor
(The Center Square) – There could be a criminal case filed in the alleged workers’ compensation fraud case fraught with political implications that allegedly includes Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office and tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars.
Op-Ed: Kim Foxx has a lot of enemies but one major friend
In Chicago, homicides and shootings are surging while carjackings and shoplifting are rampant. The town is becoming more like the Wild West – no law and no order. And much of the blame falls on its chief law enforcement officer, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Foxx’s record...
GOP Gun Bill Loses Support Amid Outrage From Hunting, Conservation Groups
Seven House Republicans have un-sponsored a bill to repeal an excise tax on guns and ammo that bankrolls wildlife conservation across the country.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
House Subpoenas Gun Manufacturer After It Refused To Comply With Probe
“This subpoena was made necessary by your unwillingness to voluntarily comply with the Committee’s investigation," Rep. Carolyn Maloney told Smith & Wesson.
St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control
ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
Giving up our gun-buying rights is a form of self-defense through suicide prevention
If you or someone you know might be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255.
Darren Bailey’s money muddle
Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. In crazy election news, former President Donald Trump couldn’t decide whether to endorse Eric Greitens or Eric Schmitt in today’s Missouri Senate primary, so he just endorsed “ERIC,” per POLITICO’s Natalie Allison. TOP TALKER. Darren Bailey’s got money trouble — and...
