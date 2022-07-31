Jennifer Lopez Nails Date Night In A Flowing Black Dress And PVC Heels While Honeymooning With Ben Affleck In Paris

What could be more perfect for summer date nights than a little black dress? The ever-so-stylish Jennifer Lopez just showed us how it’s done in a stunning silk LBD from Italian label Forte Forte for her latest outing with husband Ben Affleck in their perfectly chosen honeymoon location — the true “City of Love,” Paris. The newlyweds were spotted out and about in the French capital last week, and snapped by paparazzi. As usual, the Marry Me star’s entire ensemble did not disappoint!

While celebrating her 53rd birthday (no, we can’t believe it either), the “On the Floor” hitmaker donned the subtly sexy and elegant floor-length black dress with flowy fabric, a romantic neckline and thick straps. She stepped out in Andrea Wazen ‘Black Antigone PVC’ platform heels and accessorized with her signature oversized shiny hoop earrings, a heart-shaped gold charm necklace and carried a small bag by Valentino, the ‘Black Rockstud Calfskin Box Bag’ while holding Affleck’s hand and exiting a limousine.

Affleck let his leading lady be the fashion star as usual and opted for a casual get-up. The Justice League star, 49, wore a long-sleeved, white button-up top, black pants and shiny leather black oxfords. Lopez wore her long, caramel-colored tresses down, styled straight and parted in the middle. Overall, while JLo will always put her own stylish spin on something classic, she proves that an LBD for date night (and especially a Parisian outing) will never go out of style!