Newport, OR

Lincoln County Sheriff’s annual ‘Shred Day’ is Aug. 20 in Newport

yachatsnews.com
 4 days ago
yachatsnews.com

987thebull.com

Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish

Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
KEIZER, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Motorcycle Accident, Polk Co., August 1

On Sunday July 31, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to motorcycle crash on Highway 223 near Pedee. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Goldwing motorcycle operated by, Benjamin Gifford, age 72, from Stayton, was northbound near milepost 17 negotiating a curve and left the roadway for unknown reasons. Gifford was ejected from the motorcycle. Gifford was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Highway 223 was closed for 3 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire.
POLK COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH NEAR MAPLETON, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 126W

LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63,...
MAPLETON, OR
kezi.com

Albany man crashes into house, arrested for DUII police say

ALBANY, Ore. -- A man who crashed a truck into a living room Sunday afternoon was arrested for driving under the influence and other charges, Albany Police Department said. APD said officers responded to a reported motor vehicle crash and injury on Mountain View Drive at about 4 p.m. on July 31. Officers said that when they arrived to the scene, they found a Dodge Ram pick-up truck had crashed into the living room of a house. Police add that while a 13-year-old was in the living room at the time of the crash, they fortunately suffered only minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital.
ALBANY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Aug. 3 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. August 3 Clarissa Marie Barcus, 33, is wanted failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). Darroll Courtney Barlow, 48, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Kalie Linn Barlow, 31,...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
oregoncoasttoday.com

Once upon a crime…

“Old Growth Murder,” an award-winning documentary detailing a decades-old local mystery, will be presented by Lincoln City’s Bijou Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The free 10:30 am screening will be followed by a discussion with the film’s director, Tom Olsen, Jr. In 1987, adventurous 26-year-old Frenchman Alain...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
yachatsnews.com

As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths

The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Anti-human trafficking coalition aims to aid survivors in Linn, Benton

Elizabeth Bauermeister hopes her job is one day irrelevant. And she’s only just begun it. Bauermeister is the coordinator for the new Linn/Benton Anti-Trafficking Coalition. She saw a need to address the issue of human trafficking, both sex and labor trafficking, and sought out support and funding from the Oregon Department of Justice to get it up and running.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
News Break
Politics
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in August

Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
SEASIDE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon’s federal public defender seeks investigation into complaints of retaliatory ‘shakedown’ of inmates by guards at Sheridan

Oregon’s federal public defender has asked a judge to appoint a special investigator to look into allegations that guards at the federal prison in Sheridan are retaliating against inmates for speaking out about their conditions behind bars. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman on Monday ordered prison officials and...
SHERIDAN, OR
beachconnection.net

N. Oregon Coast's Cape Meares Lighthouse / Gift Shop Again Open to Public

(Oceanside, Oregon) – Along the Three Capes, one of the more curious and cutesy lighthouses of the Oregon coast sits, tucked down beneath the hills and forest of Cape Meares. The little lighthouse and its gift shop have been closed for what seems like forever, since the COVID-19 pandemic first shut down the entire Oregon coast in March of 2020.
OCEANSIDE, OR

