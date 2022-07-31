Lincoln County Sheriff’s annual ‘Shred Day’ is Aug. 20 in Newport

yachatsnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
yachatsnews.com
Two COCF&R firefighters deploy with Lincoln County crews to Wasco County wildfire
WALDPORT – For the first time in three years, Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue is adding a two-man crew to a Lincoln/Tillamook county firefighting task force rushing to help fight a 10,000-acre wildfire in Wasco County. On Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act in...
yachatsnews.com
Want to run for Waldport city council? Prospective candidates need to file paperwork by Aug. 26
WALDPORT – There will be lots of opportunities in November to join the Waldport city council – you just have to file some paperwork this month to get on the ballot Nov. 8. There will be elections for mayor and four council positions in the general election. Waldport...
987thebull.com
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Motorcycle Accident, Polk Co., August 1
On Sunday July 31, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to motorcycle crash on Highway 223 near Pedee. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Goldwing motorcycle operated by, Benjamin Gifford, age 72, from Stayton, was northbound near milepost 17 negotiating a curve and left the roadway for unknown reasons. Gifford was ejected from the motorcycle. Gifford was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Highway 223 was closed for 3 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire.
klcc.org
Lincoln County Sheriff says deputies will no longer respond to most non-emergency calls
Sheriff’s deputies in Lincoln County will no longer respond to most non-emergency calls. The new policy applies to a wide range of calls including most non-criminal traffic crashes, home or business alarms, civil disputes, illegal camping or noise complaints. Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers said his deputies are stretched...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH NEAR MAPLETON, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 126W
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63,...
kezi.com
Albany man crashes into house, arrested for DUII police say
ALBANY, Ore. -- A man who crashed a truck into a living room Sunday afternoon was arrested for driving under the influence and other charges, Albany Police Department said. APD said officers responded to a reported motor vehicle crash and injury on Mountain View Drive at about 4 p.m. on July 31. Officers said that when they arrived to the scene, they found a Dodge Ram pick-up truck had crashed into the living room of a house. Police add that while a 13-year-old was in the living room at the time of the crash, they fortunately suffered only minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital.
Aug. 3 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. August 3 Clarissa Marie Barcus, 33, is wanted failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). Darroll Courtney Barlow, 48, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Kalie Linn Barlow, 31,...
oregoncoasttoday.com
Once upon a crime…
“Old Growth Murder,” an award-winning documentary detailing a decades-old local mystery, will be presented by Lincoln City’s Bijou Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The free 10:30 am screening will be followed by a discussion with the film’s director, Tom Olsen, Jr. In 1987, adventurous 26-year-old Frenchman Alain...
yachatsnews.com
As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths
The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
Oregon shoe reseller defrauded customers, banks out of millions: DOJ
A Eugene man and woman running a business that posed as a limited edition shoe seller have been charged with defrauding customers and banks out of a combined $85 million, the U.S. Attorney in Oregon said.
Lebanon-Express
Anti-human trafficking coalition aims to aid survivors in Linn, Benton
Elizabeth Bauermeister hopes her job is one day irrelevant. And she’s only just begun it. Bauermeister is the coordinator for the new Linn/Benton Anti-Trafficking Coalition. She saw a need to address the issue of human trafficking, both sex and labor trafficking, and sought out support and funding from the Oregon Department of Justice to get it up and running.
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in August
Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
Oregon’s federal public defender seeks investigation into complaints of retaliatory ‘shakedown’ of inmates by guards at Sheridan
Oregon’s federal public defender has asked a judge to appoint a special investigator to look into allegations that guards at the federal prison in Sheridan are retaliating against inmates for speaking out about their conditions behind bars. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman on Monday ordered prison officials and...
beachconnection.net
N. Oregon Coast's Cape Meares Lighthouse / Gift Shop Again Open to Public
(Oceanside, Oregon) – Along the Three Capes, one of the more curious and cutesy lighthouses of the Oregon coast sits, tucked down beneath the hills and forest of Cape Meares. The little lighthouse and its gift shop have been closed for what seems like forever, since the COVID-19 pandemic first shut down the entire Oregon coast in March of 2020.
opb.org
Salem restaurant buried in fake reviews, hateful comments following Naomi Wolf incident
Your browser does not support the audio element. It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There...
Salem woman found shot to death in vehicle ID’d, investigation ongoing
Authorities have identified a woman who was found shot to death in a vehicle on July 21, Salem Police Department said.
kykn.com
Keizer Mother and Daughter Face Federal Charges for Roles in International Drug Trafficking Conspiracy
PORTLAND, Ore.—A Oregon mother and daughter, both members of a large international drug distribution organization based in India, are facing federal charges for conspiring with each other and others to traffic hundreds of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills into the U.S. for distribution in Oregon and elsewhere. Jennifer McConnon,...
New Chick-fil-A opening in Keizer
Keizer, prepare to “Eat Mor Chikin.” A new restaurant is opening soon in the city.
