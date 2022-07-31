Religious Offerings: Helping Hands, Salvation Army aim to ready students for school

Helping Hands of St. Louis’ Shoe Fest is set for Saturday.

Volunteers will spend the morning washing children’s feet and fitting them with new shoes and socks to get their school year off on the right foot, according to a press release. There will also be a clothing giveaway, and children's entertainment to keep youngsters occupied as they wait for their shoe fittings on a first come, first served basis.

The Catholic Charities-affiliated ministry typically gives away more than 600 pairs of shoes.

Helping Hands is still seeking donations of new socks and athletic shoes, especially in toddler sizes 10 up to youth sizes 8. Donations of new and gently used children's books, backpacks, and school supplies are also welcomed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Friday.

The ministry is also seeking volunteers to set up between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, and to work the event between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Go to Helping Hands of St. Louis, 443 Sixth St., Toledo, or call the office at 419-691-0613.

The Salvation Army also aims to give children the “Tools for School.”

Its backpack and school supply giveaway is set for Wednesday, after Northwestern Mutual employees pack 1,200 backpacks on Monday.

Lucas County residents in kindergarten through 12th grade can pick up supplies between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Salvation Army is at 620 N. Erie St., Toledo, and parents of recipients should bring photo identification and proof of address, child's age, and, if applicable, custody, as well as the last four digits of their social security numbers.

■ Jehovah's Witnesses unite in virtual convention

Jehovah's Witnesses around the world unite in a six-part virtual convention through August.

Toledo's Glass City Center hosted a regional convention until 2020. It's been virtual ever since, in light of continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Witness communities began gathering in person in kingdom halls again on April 1.

This year's convention is titled “Pursue Peace.” The first of six sessions became available on Wednesday, and is available for free on the JW Library app and at jw.org .

“This convention is an object lesson in how peace is being achieved by a global community right now as it unites millions of people even in areas of conflict like Ukraine and Russia,” Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said in a statement. “The power of the principles being discussed transcends national borders, ethnic differences and language barriers. Both individuals and families will benefit from attending the program.”

■ Church, nonprofit send volunteers into community

Nearly 200 teenagers and adults volunteered to improve the homes of elderly, disabled, and low-income residents in Maumee and Toledo between July 17 and 23.

Group Mission Trips, a nonprofit, interdenominational Christian volunteer home-repair organization headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo., coordinated the trip with local sponsor First Presbyterian Church of Maumee. Group Mission Trips expects more than 10,000 young people and adults to volunteer in 25 workcamps like the one in Maumee across the United States this summer.

Local participants stayed at Maumee High School, with the campers sleeping on classroom floors, eating in the cafeteria, and enjoying evening programs in the gym or auditorium. Group Mission Trips reimburses all costs to the lodging facility.

“This service to the community would be impossible without the wonderful cooperation of the Maumee City Schools,” Tim Gilmour, president of Group Mission Trips, said in a statement.