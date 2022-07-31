ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Religious Offerings: Helping Hands, Salvation Army aim to ready students for school

By By Nicki Gorney / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zsFOe_0gzcNkn300

Helping Hands of St. Louis’ Shoe Fest is set for Saturday.

Volunteers will spend the morning washing children’s feet and fitting them with new shoes and socks to get their school year off on the right foot, according to a press release. There will also be a clothing giveaway, and children's entertainment to keep youngsters occupied as they wait for their shoe fittings on a first come, first served basis.

The Catholic Charities-affiliated ministry typically gives away more than 600 pairs of shoes.

Helping Hands is still seeking donations of new socks and athletic shoes, especially in toddler sizes 10 up to youth sizes 8. Donations of new and gently used children's books, backpacks, and school supplies are also welcomed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Friday.

The ministry is also seeking volunteers to set up between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, and to work the event between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Go to Helping Hands of St. Louis, 443 Sixth St., Toledo, or call the office at 419-691-0613.

The Salvation Army also aims to give children the “Tools for School.”

Its backpack and school supply giveaway is set for Wednesday, after Northwestern Mutual employees pack 1,200 backpacks on Monday.

Lucas County residents in kindergarten through 12th grade can pick up supplies between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Salvation Army is at 620 N. Erie St., Toledo, and parents of recipients should bring photo identification and proof of address, child's age, and, if applicable, custody, as well as the last four digits of their social security numbers.

■ Jehovah's Witnesses unite in virtual convention

Jehovah's Witnesses around the world unite in a six-part virtual convention through August.

Toledo's Glass City Center hosted a regional convention until 2020. It's been virtual ever since, in light of continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Witness communities began gathering in person in kingdom halls again on April 1.

This year's convention is titled “Pursue Peace.” The first of six sessions became available on Wednesday, and is available for free on the JW Library app and at jw.org .

“This convention is an object lesson in how peace is being achieved by a global community right now as it unites millions of people even in areas of conflict like Ukraine and Russia,” Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said in a statement. “The power of the principles being discussed transcends national borders, ethnic differences and language barriers. Both individuals and families will benefit from attending the program.”

■ Church, nonprofit send volunteers into community

Nearly 200 teenagers and adults volunteered to improve the homes of elderly, disabled, and low-income residents in Maumee and Toledo between July 17 and 23.

Group Mission Trips, a nonprofit, interdenominational Christian volunteer home-repair organization headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo., coordinated the trip with local sponsor First Presbyterian Church of Maumee. Group Mission Trips expects more than 10,000 young people and adults to volunteer in 25 workcamps like the one in Maumee across the United States this summer.

Local participants stayed at Maumee High School, with the campers sleeping on classroom floors, eating in the cafeteria, and enjoying evening programs in the gym or auditorium. Group Mission Trips reimburses all costs to the lodging facility.

“This service to the community would be impossible without the wonderful cooperation of the Maumee City Schools,” Tim Gilmour, president of Group Mission Trips, said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Central Toledo event seeks to foster relationships between communities and first responders

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire & Rescue are joining forces to build relationships between community members and first responders. National Night Out will take place on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Community Center in central Toledo on Indiana Avenue. Due to the pandemic, the event didn't happen in 2020 and 2021. For the first time since 2019, the afternoon of games and activities will be making its return.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Volunteers#Religion#Catholic#Northwestern Mutual#The Salvation Army#Ag
wktn.com

FPD Holding Flag City Night Out Event

Flag City Night Out will be this evening at Riverside Park in Findlay. The event is scheduled to go from 6:00 until 9:00 PM. There will be food, live entertainment, demonstrations, children’s activities and more. Kids will have a chance to look at the emergency vehicles and equipment. Also...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship

LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The woman convicted of stealing roughly $300,000 from an electrician company was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Traci Ann Grillo worked at the Sylvania-based King Electrical Services from 2014-2019 and had access to the company’s financial, bank and credit card accounts. During that time, prosecutors said she used the payroll system to directly pay her self, write checks to her children, including paying her son’s college tuition at Kent State University.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Man charged in downtown riot to remain on community control

A Toledo man involved in a riot downtown last summer will remain on community control despite testing positive for marijuana use. Dominic Haslinger, 20, will also have to spend 14 days in jail. Haslinger appeared July 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack for a...
TOLEDO, OH
laprensanewspaper.com

The Toledo Zoo Announces “Twilight Thursdays”

Ohio, July 26, 2022 – The Toledo Zoo announced today that it will extend hours on Thursdays, beginning July 28 through Thursday, Aug. 25 for families to enjoy cooler evenings and fun activities. “We are excited to provide our guests an opportunity to enjoy an unique evening experience...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo woman charged in death of her impaired daughter

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have apprehended a woman they believe is connected to the April 24 death of her daughter. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported deceased person on Chase Street at 9:48 p.m. On scene they found the...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

City Park vandalized with blue hair dye

City Park was vandalized again over the weekend. The Bowling Green Police Division responded to the park at 8 a.m. Sunday for a report of vandalism in a bathroom. A park employee showed the responding officer the women’s restroom nearest the Veterans Building, which had blue hair dye spilled all over inside.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Tracy Stengel

Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your Support

Dee’s birthday is remembered at the Lenawee County Fair.Photo by Stephanie Volke via Justice For Dee Facebook page. Today, July 29, 2022, would have been Dee Ann Warner’s 54th birthday. Instead, she vanished from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm on April 25, 2021. The 52-year-old mother and grandmother didn’t use a cellphone, vehicle, or bank cards. She left behind her $50,000 wedding ring and something far more precious — her nine year old daughter.
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

TPD: Man threatened to shoot up Toledo voting machines on Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called out to the polling location at Larchmont Elementary School on Tuesday after a man threatened to shoot voting machines. According to a poll worker who witnessed the event, Robert Hughes entered the polling location where he began shouting and said negative things about the Democratic Party. He then threatened to shoot up the voting machines.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One person hospitalized after Old West End stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing on Collingwood and Central Avenue in the Old West End shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Toledo Police said the male victim was stabbed multiple times in his upper body, including in his head, neck and chest. This occurred in the parking lot of Key Bank. The victim was transported by life squad to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s patio season! One of the best patios in town comes with some of the best food. Celebrating 20 years on Adams Street is Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer. Owner Zach Lahey said he was working at Manos restaurant when he asked about the...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy