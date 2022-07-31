ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Two shot in car in central Toledo, woman dies

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZxue_0gzcNh8s00

A central Toledo woman died early Sunday morning after being shot while driving.

First responders arrived at North Detroit Avenue and Council Street about 1:45 a.m. and found Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was treated at the scene and transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Her death marked the 32nd homicide of the year in Toledo and third since July 23.

According to police, it appeared the victim’s car was shot into while she was driving northbound on North Detroit Avenue.

Dyamond Brown, 21, a passenger in the vehicle, was also shot and was treated at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

The Ann Arbor News

Woman dies after crashing into ditch in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Riga woman died early Wednesday morning when police said her vehicle crashed into a ditch at a high-rate of speed. Ronni L. Vansteenkiste-Amador died Aug. 3, from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred earlier in the morning in Whiteford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
