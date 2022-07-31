Two shot in car in central Toledo, woman dies

A central Toledo woman died early Sunday morning after being shot while driving.

First responders arrived at North Detroit Avenue and Council Street about 1:45 a.m. and found Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was treated at the scene and transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Her death marked the 32nd homicide of the year in Toledo and third since July 23.

According to police, it appeared the victim’s car was shot into while she was driving northbound on North Detroit Avenue.

Dyamond Brown, 21, a passenger in the vehicle, was also shot and was treated at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.