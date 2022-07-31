So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot

www.wowt.com
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
(Clive, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids woman has claimed a $300,000 lottery prize. “Right now, I’m pretty calm and just happy,” Michele Lutenske told officials on Monday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “But this morning when I scratched that ticket? It was craziness. Shaking. Scared. Crying. All kinds of emotions.”
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
Iowa senior citizen notes horrible experience with movers, belongings finally received
HALSTEAD, Kan. (WOWT) - An Iowa senior citizen trying to move to Kansas had a nightmare experience with a moving company. A 6 On Your Side follow-up investigation into an emotional move by a Logan, Iowa senior citizen. Her belongings finally arrived at her new apartment in Kansas one month after pickup.
Slated to perform at Nebraska State Fair, Lady A cancels concert tour
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the headliners of the concert series at this year’s Nebraska State Fair has canceled its tour, including a planned stop in central Nebraska next month. Scheduled to take the stage at the state fair on Saturday, Sept. 3, Lady A has canceled...
cbs2iowa.com
Mega Millions ticket sold in Iowa wins $2 million prize
While it wasn't the jackpot prize, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Bettendorf won a $2 million prize. That ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road in town and matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, to initially win $1 million. The player added the Megaplier option which doubled the winnings.
Iowa Planned Parenthood clinics seeing influx of patients from out of state
Iowa (KCRG) - Planned Parenthood clinics in Iowa are seeing a significant increase in patients, now more than a month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. Sheena Dooley with Planned Parenthood North Central States says clinics in Iowa are seeing an influx of people coming from neighboring states like Missouri and Nebraska. But they’ve also seen people travel from as far as Texas and Louisiana, where trigger bans went into effect following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 1st, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) – Brace yourselves for extremely hot temperatures in Iowa this week. Meteorologist Alex Krull at the National Weather Service says the switch from July to August will bring us some excessively hot days, with highs in the low 90’s today (Monday) then hitting the mid and upper 90’s tomorrow (Tuesday). By Wednesday the highs could top out at 100 degrees. As for heat indices, it’ll feel like it’s above 100 degrees tomorrow and between 105 and 107 degrees by Wednesday. Krull says the pattern of above-normal temperatures will continue perhaps for another ten days.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Latin King property sold to New Jersey real estate investment trust
A New Jersey-based real estate investment trust has purchased property on which the popular Latin King restaurant is located, Polk County real estate records show. SCF RC Funding IV LLC paid Latin King RE LLC $2.15 million for the property, located at 2200 Hubbell Ave. in Des Moines (pictured). The 1.7-acre parcel includes the one-story, 8,872-square-foot building in which the landmark restaurant is located.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Minnesota History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt addresses supporters after winning the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate. Extreme heat moves out but the forecast remains above average until the weekend. Big branch in Council Bluffs smashes two vehicles. Updated: 18 hours ago. What are the odds? You're driving down a city street...
Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. New details are just out about the deaths of four people in northeastern Nebraska. Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 4, 2022. Updated: 4...
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize And Here Are Their Reactions
"We won $2.00 in the Mega Millions lottery. Please respect our privacy as our family decides how to move forward in this pivotal moment."
Two $1 million ticket winners were sold in Texas, a total of 20 tickets were sold nationwide
Texas – A ticket sold in Illinois won the jackpot on Friday, July 29, bringing the lucky winner a prize of $1.28 billion. The winning prize is the second largest jackpot in the game’s history and the third-largest prize of any in the U.S. Yesterday, the winning numbers...
Waterloo Woman Beats the Odds And Wins Lottery TWICE
Most of us would be lucky to win big with the lottery once in our lifetime let alone twice! One woman from Waterloo proved that lightning (or the lottery) can strike more than once for anyone. We all dream of one day maybe hitting the jackpot at least once in...
