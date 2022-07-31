Driver crashes into Vineland house after being shot

VINELAND, N.J. (KYW Newsradio) — An investigation is underway in the case of a deadly shooting that led to a car crashing into a Cumberland County house.

It was early Sunday morning when a man in a residential Vineland neighborhood was shot while driving his car.

His family told our partners at NBC10 he was driving down Elmer Road when he was shot. His car jumped the curb and went through multiple yards before finally hitting the front of a house.

John Downey, who lives in the house, told NBC10 he was in bed when it happened.

"The house shook," he said. "I was just dozing off and there was just a loud bang, and the house shook. I'm like, 'What's going on?'"

Joann Marera lives on the street. She said neighbors heard very little leading up to the shooting.

"The only thing I heard was the bang when it hit," said Marera. "For coming right across my yard, I saw no light or anything, and I was in my living room at the time."

The driver died shortly after the crash.

The police are investigating this incident, while the driver's family has been asking why someone would do this.