This Resurfaced Clip Of Lea Michele Getting Jokingly Dragged By Jamie Lee Curtis Is Now Going Viral

By Ryan Schocket
 5 days ago

Back in October of last year, besties Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff appeared on Jamie Lee Curtis ' podcast Good Friend with Jamie Lee Curtis.

Jerod Harris / WireImage / Getty

Although the interview is from 2021, there's one specific portion that's making its rounds on Twitter right now.

Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage,

It happens when Jamie asked about Lea starring in Spring Awakening on Broadway. Jamie asked, "Was the show nominated [for a Tony]?"

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

"We won eight Tony Awards," Lea said.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

"But you didn't, Lea," Jamie said flatly.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Talk about WOW.

Oyxgen

I mean, they starred in Scream Queens together, and they're probably friends and drag each other. But still, what a moment.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

The clip started going viral on Twitter this week after writer Danny Pellegrino tweeted a snippet. It racked up over 1.2 million views. "JLC was savage for this," he said.

JLC was savage for this.

@DannyPellegrino 01:43 AM - 29 Jul 2022

"Why did she say it like that? I'm crying," one person wrote.

why did she say it like that im crying

@FALLENAL1EN 09:04 AM - 29 Jul 2022

Overall, people were dying at Jamie's dig to Lea:

Jamie Lee Curtis getting ready to absolutely body Lea Michele

@luxurytrash_ 05:51 PM - 30 Jul 2022

@DannyPellegrino She can sell anything man—laxative yogurt, wind chimes, a sick burn.

@iamdianametzger 01:55 AM - 29 Jul 2022

no because i would commit literal crimes to know what lea michele’s face looked like in this moment https://t.co/DbE4UM5DsP

@mouseabolition 05:25 PM - 29 Jul 2022

@DannyPellegrino She really said https://t.co/wTEI86Mwqh

@colormejorge 02:15 AM - 29 Jul 2022

In conclusion, I think this tweet sums it alllll up:

jamie lee curtis dragging lea michele on her podcast was not something i had on my 2022 bingo card but it was something i needed

@ANGEAMOURS 02:22 AM - 31 Jul 2022

You can listen to the full episode here .

