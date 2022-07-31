Ranger Suarez tosses six scoreless innings on mound Saturday

www.fantasypros.com
fantasypros.com
Spencer Strider whiffs 13 in win on Tuesday
Spencer Strider pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out 13 during Atlanta's win over Philadelphia on Tuesday. Strider dominated the Phillies on Tuesday, only allowing a Darick Hall RBI double in the second inning before settling in and striking out a career-high 13 batters. The 6 2/3 innings were also a career-high for the younger hurler who has been going deeper into games as the season progresses. He produced an excellent 20 swinging strikes, an elite 42 percent CSW and struck out double-digit batters for the fourth time in his last nine starts. Strider is now 6-3 on the season with a 2.79 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with a 133:32 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 23 appearances. He'll next take the mound in a matchup against the Mets on Saturday.
fantasypros.com
Adam Wainwright strong on mound in Tuesday's win over Cubs
Adam Wainwright was strong on the mound for the Cardinals Tuesday, allowing zero runs on six hits while also striking out four in seven innings pitched in the Cardinals' 6-0 win over the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Wainwright has allowed less than four runs in four of his last six starts...
fantasypros.com
Harrison Bader traded to Yankees
Bader is sent to New York in exchange for starting left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The 28-year-old outfielder is currently on the IL recovering from plantar fasciitis but is expected to return before the end of the season. The New York native has been out since June 26th, posting a .256 batting average with five homers and 27 RBI in 72 games.
fantasypros.com
Jorge Lopez dealt to the Twins Tuesday
Lopez was the lone All-Star for the Orioles and was having a breakout season as the closer. In 44 games, Lopez registered a 1.68 ERA, .174 OBA, a 10.06 K/9 ratio, and is 19-for-23 in save chances. This is an excellent get for the Twins as it will give them another option, along with Jhoan Duran, to close out games. Look for Felix Bautista to take over the closer role in Baltimore.
fantasypros.com
Miguel Vargas drives in two in debut performance Wednesday night
Miguel Vargas went 2-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a ground rule double for an RBI along with a RBI single as the Dodgers went on to beat the Giants in a 3-0 game. Vargas played his first game in the big leagues Wednesday and came through big as he drove in two of the teams three runs in the win. The Dodgers prospect will take the next few games to show what he is made of while Justin Turner is on the IL, for now though he should remain on waivers until a bigger sample size is available.
fantasypros.com
Will Smith traded to Astros
Smith had fallen behind A.J. Minter in the bullpen pecking order, and the Braves had plenty of arms. Chances are, Spencer Strider would be forced out of the rotation soon because of innings concerns, so Atlanta opted to deal from its strength. Smith shouldn't factor into the saves situation in Houston with Ryan Pressly firmly entrenched as the closer, so this move shouldn't have much of an impact on his fantasy value.
fantasypros.com
Logan Webb struggles on mound in Monday's loss to Dodgers
Logan Webb struggled on the mound for the Giants Monday, allowing six runs on eight hits while also walking one and striking out two in five innings pitched in the Giants' 8-2 loss to the Dodgers. Fantasy Impact:. Webb has allowed four or more runs in three of his last...
fantasypros.com
Odubel Herrera designated for assignment Tuesday
Herrera’s time in Philadelphia comes to an end after parts of seven season with the team. He is slashing .238/.279/.378 with five home runs, 21 RBIs, and six stolen bases. Fantasy managers can safely move on from Herrera as he likely will not land a starting role elsewhere.
fantasypros.com
10 Burning Questions: Juan Soto, Raisel Iglesias, Frankie Montas (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
Every week, I’ll address 10 burning questions that I’m looking for answers to during the week or questions that may help fantasy managers navigate the week-to-week grind of their team. This week, I’m going to do a post-trade deadline reaction piece. Let’s get to it. Thoughts...
fantasypros.com
Joc Pederson remains with the Giants after trade deadline
Pederson not being dealt was a surprise to many, as he is a free agent after the season. The 30-year-old is slashing .242/.319/.492 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 87 games this season. When he returns from the concussion IL, he figures to remain a productive option from the Giants offense.
fantasypros.com
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (8/2) PREMIUM
It’s a big DFS slate on Tuesday night. However, it’s different on DraftKings and FanDuel. At DK, it’s a 14-game main slate, including the second game of a doubleheader between the Rockies and Padres. However, at FD, it’s a 13-game slate, dumping the second contest between the NL West rivals.
fantasypros.com
Willson Contreras price would have to come down 'a lot' for Mets to trade
The price that the Cubs are asking for Willson Contreras would reportedly need to come down "a lot" for the Mets to acquire him before the deadline. (Andy Martino on Twitter) Early reports said that the Mets were one of the teams in on Contreras, but now rumors are saying that the asking price is a bit too high for New York. The catcher is one of the most coveted pieces that could be moved on deadline day, and the Cubs are factoring that into their possible return.
fantasypros.com
Noah Syndergaard established as top target for Philadelphia
Noah Syndergaard continues to draw interest from potential landing spots, with the Phillies making the right-hander a top priority per Jayson Stark of The Athletic. (Jayson Stark on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Syndergaard is 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA in 15 games started during his first season in Los Angeles. The...
fantasypros.com
Tyler Beede allows four runs as opener during Wednesday's win
Tyler Beede allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out a batter across 1 1/3 innings during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Brewers. Breed last just four outs as his let up the same amount of runs to quickly place Pittsburgh at a deficit. The 29-year-old had only allowed two runs in his previous six outings, though Wednesday went a different direction. It is yet to be known whether the Pirates will stay with an opener following the trade of starter Jose Quintana or place a fixed arm in the rotation. Beede is 1-1 on the year with three holds and a 3.89 ERA.
fantasypros.com
Matthew Boyd expected to return to the majors as a reliever
Matthew Boyd is expected to return to the majors as a multi-inning reliever after a rehab assignment in the minors. GM Henry Dipoto is looking for Boyd to get built-up to 60-70 pitches before returning. (Corey Brock on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Boyd was traded to the Mariners from the Giants...
fantasypros.com
Trevor May set to rejoin the Mets Wednesday
Trevor May will rejoin the team Wednesday in Washington. He has been out since May 3rd with a stress reaction in his right humerus. (Anthony DiComo on Twitter) May pitched in eight games prior to his injury, posting a 8.64 ERA across 8 1/3 innings pitched. In 2021, he appeared in 68 games and carried a 3.59 ERA and a .227 OBA. May returning to the Mets bullpen is a positive for a team that was looking for relief help at the deadline.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Baseball Buy High/Sell Low: Starling Marte, Adley Rutschman, Tommy Pham (2022)
We have made it through another week of the season and into August, meaning we have two months of baseball to go. Therefore, we have another set of players to buy high or sell low based on their recent performances and a full-season outlook. Some are just hot streaks, and...
fantasypros.com
Jacob deGrom solid in 2022 debut against Nationals
Jacob deGrom allowed one run on three hits over five innings on Tuesday against the Nationals. He struck out six and did not factor into the decision. deGrom certainly didn't look rusty, hitting 101.6 MPH and averaging 99.7 MPH with his fastball. He generated 13 whiffs on just 59 pitches, including seven on his 21 sliders. It was against an extremely depleted Washington lineup and the Mets didn't score for him as usual. But fantasy managers should be absolutely encouraged by this start, and can feel confident that absent an injury, deGrom should again be one of the truly elite pitchers in the game when he's on the mound. His next start will likely come against the Braves this weekend.
fantasypros.com
Matthew Stafford’s elbow still has pain, QB on training camp pitch count
While speaking with the media on Monday, Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay said QB Matthew Stafford “is still in a little bit of pain.” Stafford did not throw during the Rams’ practice Monday and McVay said the team wants to take his injury “a week at a time” during training camp. (ESPN)
NFL・
