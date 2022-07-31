Body of man, 56, recovered from Lehigh River

www.wfmz.com
Crews battle fire at Berks County, Pa. plant after reported explosion
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
Police ID 3 killed in July van crash in Carbon County
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, PA. - State police have released the identities of three people killed when a tractor-trailer and a passenger van collided on Interstate 80 in Carbon County on July 11. The three victims are the tractor-trailer driver, David Lee Byler, 34, from New Columbia Pa., and two women in...
Officials: Road in Northampton County to be closed indefinitely due to sinkhole
PALMER TWP., Pa - Officials announced a road closure after a sinkhole formed under a roadway in Northampton County. Hollo Road, between Vanburen Road in Palmer Township and Prologis Parkway in Lower Nazareth, will be closed indefinitely to all traffic. The closure is due to emergency repairs. Local truck delivery...
Coroner IDs man whose body was in Lehigh River in Easton
The Northampton County coroner on Tuesday afternoon identified the 56-year-old man whose body was recovered Saturday night from the Lehigh River in Easton. Wade R. Leathers, who was from Tennessee but was recently homeless in the city, died from drowning, Coroner Zachary Lysek told lehighvalleylive.com. The death was ruled an accident, Lysek said.
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Lynn Township, Lehigh County Sends 2 Adults, 10-Year-Old Child To Hospital
LYNN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A family was sickened by carbon monoxide poisoning in Lehigh County on Thursday morning. Firefighters are on the scene along the 7400 block of Camp Meeting Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. CBS3 has learned that two adults and a 10-year-old child were rushed to the hospital. Officials tell Eyewitness News the family was using a generator inside the home, which led to the high carbon monoxide levels. We will update you on their conditions as soon as we can.
State police investigate deadly crash in Chester County
HONEY BROOK TWP., Pa. – First responders were on scene of a deadly crash Wednesday night in Chester County, not far from the Berks County line. Initial reports indicate at least one person has died. The crash happened in Honey Brook Township, in the area of Routes 10 and...
Helicopter carrying 3 people crashes near home in Mahoning Twp.
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A helicopter crashed in a yard near a home in Carbon County Wednesday afternoon. The chopper went down along Orioles Drive, just outside of Lehighton, just before 1 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were in the helicopter. We don't know if they were...
Deadly crash in Monroe County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly motorcycle crash in Monroe County. Authorities say the wreck happened at the intersection of South Courtland and Henry Streets in East Stroudsburg. Calls came in for the crash just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stroud Area Regional...
Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge to see ‘major’ shift of work zone and traffic lanes next week
Rehabilitation of the iconic Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge will see a “major” shift of work zones and traffic lanes next week, but drivers may mercifully see it back to three lanes over the weekend. Work may start as early as Thursday afternoon to remove the current work zone and...
Northampton County Fall Victim Flown To Hospital With Traumatic Injuries (PHOTOS)
A fall victim in Northampton County was flown to a nearby hospital after suffering traumatic injuries, authorities said. The Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Company responded to the fall report on the 9000 block of Richmond Road in Bangor around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, August 1, the department said.
Police looking for help identifying men in Lehigh County parking stall attack
Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville are searching for a pair of men they say assaulted a woman at Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township. Police say the woman was moving away from her vehicle in a nearby parking stall when she was attacked by two men in dark clothing and masks at 11:21 p.m. on Saturday. The men fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to a police statement.
Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it. Fuel in the […]
Allentown to open cooling stations for Thursday’s heat
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown will open multiple cooling stations Thursday in response to the heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. The Allentown Fire Department will staff a cooling station at Andre Reed Park on the East Side near the outfield of the baseball diamond and another at Roosevelt Park on the South Side near the basketball courts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
Nazareth man arrested in Easton vice probe into meth sales, police say (UPDATE)
A Nazareth man was arrested Thursday morning at home after an Easton police Vice Unit probe into methamphetamine sales, an official said at the scene. The investigation was begun in Easton by city detectives but eventually involved Nazareth police and the Northampton County Drug Task Force, city police Lt. Matthew Gerould told lehighvalleylive.com.
Coroner on scene of incident at Route 447 in Price Twp.
The Monroe County Coroner is on scene at an incident in Monroe County Tuesday night. Crews responded to Route 447 in Price Township. The coroner did not confirm any other details of the incident.
Man killed after motorcycle crash in East Stroudsburg
EAST STROUDSBURG., Pa. - A man is dead after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday night. Stroud Area Regional Police Department officers were sent to South Courtland Street, in East Stroudsburg, for a reported motorcycle crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Jonathan Michael McCombs, 34, was unconscious with multiple injuries, according...
State police arrest Lehigh County man who allegedly fled on dirt bike
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 29-year-old Allentown man Tuesday on charges of attempting to evade officers on a 2017 Suzuki motorbike in South Whitehall Township. The motorist is charged with attempting to flee from police, operating an expired vehicle, driving without eye protection and using an improper class of license, according to a statement released by state police.
Easton woman files wrongful death lawsuit against Gracedale Nursing Home
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton woman is suing Gracedale Nursing Home for what she calls the wrongful death of her husband. Diana Raph alleges in a new lawsuit that the Northampton County-run nursing home is to blame for the death of her husband, Robert Raph, in August of 2020. He...
