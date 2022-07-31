ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Body of man, 56, recovered from Lehigh River

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfmz.com

Comments / 1

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ID 3 killed in July van crash in Carbon County

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, PA. - State police have released the identities of three people killed when a tractor-trailer and a passenger van collided on Interstate 80 in Carbon County on July 11. The three victims are the tractor-trailer driver, David Lee Byler, 34, from New Columbia Pa., and two women in...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner IDs man whose body was in Lehigh River in Easton

The Northampton County coroner on Tuesday afternoon identified the 56-year-old man whose body was recovered Saturday night from the Lehigh River in Easton. Wade R. Leathers, who was from Tennessee but was recently homeless in the city, died from drowning, Coroner Zachary Lysek told lehighvalleylive.com. The death was ruled an accident, Lysek said.
EASTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lehigh River#Delaware River#New Jersey#Pennsylvania#Larry Holmes#Caucasian
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man who drowned in Lehigh River

EASTON, Pa. – The Northampton County Coroner has identified the man whose body was recovered from the Lehigh River over the weekend. 56-year-old Wade Leathers, of Tennessee, was pulled from the river, County Coroner Zach Lysek said. The cause of death was drowning, and the manner was ruled accidental.
EASTON, PA
CBS Philly

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Lynn Township, Lehigh County Sends 2 Adults, 10-Year-Old Child To Hospital

LYNN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A family was sickened by carbon monoxide poisoning in Lehigh County on Thursday morning. Firefighters are on the scene along the 7400 block of Camp Meeting Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. CBS3 has learned that two adults and a 10-year-old child were rushed to the hospital. Officials tell Eyewitness News the family was using a generator inside the home, which led to the high carbon monoxide levels. We will update you on their conditions as soon as we can.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police investigate deadly crash in Chester County

HONEY BROOK TWP., Pa. – First responders were on scene of a deadly crash Wednesday night in Chester County, not far from the Berks County line. Initial reports indicate at least one person has died. The crash happened in Honey Brook Township, in the area of Routes 10 and...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Helicopter carrying 3 people crashes near home in Mahoning Twp.

MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A helicopter crashed in a yard near a home in Carbon County Wednesday afternoon. The chopper went down along Orioles Drive, just outside of Lehighton, just before 1 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were in the helicopter. We don't know if they were...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly motorcycle crash in Monroe County. Authorities say the wreck happened at the intersection of South Courtland and Henry Streets in East Stroudsburg. Calls came in for the crash just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stroud Area Regional...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Police looking for help identifying men in Lehigh County parking stall attack

Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville are searching for a pair of men they say assaulted a woman at Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township. Police say the woman was moving away from her vehicle in a nearby parking stall when she was attacked by two men in dark clothing and masks at 11:21 p.m. on Saturday. The men fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to a police statement.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it. Fuel in the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown to open cooling stations for Thursday’s heat

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown will open multiple cooling stations Thursday in response to the heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. The Allentown Fire Department will staff a cooling station at Andre Reed Park on the East Side near the outfield of the baseball diamond and another at Roosevelt Park on the South Side near the basketball courts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed after motorcycle crash in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG., Pa. - A man is dead after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday night. Stroud Area Regional Police Department officers were sent to South Courtland Street, in East Stroudsburg, for a reported motorcycle crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Jonathan Michael McCombs, 34, was unconscious with multiple injuries, according...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

State police arrest Lehigh County man who allegedly fled on dirt bike

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 29-year-old Allentown man Tuesday on charges of attempting to evade officers on a 2017 Suzuki motorbike in South Whitehall Township. The motorist is charged with attempting to flee from police, operating an expired vehicle, driving without eye protection and using an improper class of license, according to a statement released by state police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy