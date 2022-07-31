ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Voter turnout steady during early voting period, officials say

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sEE8h_0gzbqga900

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Early voting finished up at satellite locations across the county on Saturday afternoon—something the Sedgwick County Extension Office says has been steady all three days.

Election workers estimate more than 1,100 people have voted in the last few days, and they are not surprised by the turnout.

6 new stores coming to Towne East Square

“Because there is a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot, anybody can vote even if they’re not affiliated with a party,” Sedgwick County Extension Office Supervising Judge Kelly Johnson said.

Statewide, the Kansas Secretary of State’s Twitter account said in a tweet at 1:51 p.m. on Saturday that a total of 244,990 ballots were cast.

Early voting will open again on Monday at the Sedgwick County Election Office until 12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
adastraradio.com

Unofficial Election Results, Some Races Too Close To Call

Mid-Kansas area elections Tuesday saw one incumbent Kansas State Board of Education member turned out of office, two incumbent state legislators re-nominated, and a sales tax extension in McPherson pass. One County Commission race in Reno County and one statewide race are close enough that provisional and late mail ballots will affect the outcome.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Sedgwick County Commissioners discuss election problems

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission addressed concerns with Tuesday’s election and some mishaps that occurred at a few polling places. One instance occurred at the Maize Recreation Center polling location. Voters at that location who were in line before 7 p.m. were informed that they would need to go to a different […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

'This decision was wrong': Voters turned away from Maize polling location

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Election Office says the election workers made the wrong decision in telling voters at a polling location in Maize that they'd have to vote somewhere else. According to a release, the election office was made aware that the Maize Recreation Center polling location...
MAIZE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Elections
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
KSN News

Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

‘Value Them Both’ amendment fails. What’s next for both sides?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas was the first state to vote on abortion rights following the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade. On Tuesday, nearly 59% of voters voted “no” on the “Value Them Both” amendment, meaning that the state constitution would remain unchanged. The amendment, if passed, would have created a new section that […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Local#Voter Turnout#Constitutional Amendment#State#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSN News

KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Chuck Todd of ‘Meet the Press’ weighs in on Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – All eyes are on Kansas as the Sunflower State voters are the first to cast ballots on the issue of abortion (Value Them Both constitutional amendment) after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade. “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd joined KSN Anchor Eddie Randle for questions on our […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Douglas reopens through Delano, second phase to start soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita announced on Wednesday that Douglas has reopened through Delano after completing phase one of resurfacing work. The first phase was completed two days earlier than expected, as initially, it was thought it would be completed on Friday, Aug. 5. The second phase of construction is set to […]
WICHITA, KS
Mother Jones

Inside a Kansas Clinic Where the Battle Over Abortion Is Still Raging

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. By midmorning on an early October day in 2021, the parking lot is full at the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, Kansas. Cars have been pulling in steadily for hours under a slate sky, droplets from the unpredictable autumn showers pimpling their shiny surfaces. Some parked cars hold men, waiting, the glow of a phone casting their faces in a blueish light.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
KSN News

Deputy’s use of force costs Sedgwick County $190,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is paying $190,000 in a settlement over a deputy’s use of force against an inmate. On Wednesday morning, the Board of County Commissioners approved the payment for an incident involving a deputy and an inmate on Jan. 30, 2020. Sheriff Jeff Easter held a news conference a few weeks […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office receives raise to $23.50 per hour

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Amid staffing concerns that arose after a plotted riot at the Sedgwick County Jail in July, Sedgwick County Commissioners on Wednesday approved a pay raise for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. Sedgwick County Commissioners unanimously approved a pay raise for commissioned deputies and detention deputies to $23.50 per hour, which according […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
ozarkradionews.com

Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River

Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
KSN News

WSU gets $1M to help Wichita small businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University says the City of Wichita is giving the school $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help small businesses that are struggling. The money will ultimately address technology problems. WSU says a lot of small businesses have face-to-face interaction with customers. Therefore, many of those […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Towne East Square hosting back-to-school denim campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne East’s “Do Good With Denim” drive is happening now until Aug. 7. Towne East Square is partnering with the Wichita Family Crisis Center for the campaign. During the back-to-school season, shoppers can contribute any type of denim apparel, including jeans, jackets, shirts, skirts, and more. The first 50 customers who […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

South Haven highway dedication ceremony to be held Saturday

SOUTH HAVEN, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Aug. 6, a ceremony will be held to dedicate the Seargent Evan S. Parker Memorial Highway in South Haven, Parker’s hometown. Parker, who was assigned to the Army’s 1st Battalion 487th Field Artillery, died from wounds he received during an improvised explosive during an ambush while on patrol […]
SOUTH HAVEN, KS
KSN News

Person using mortar shell set fire at Evergreen Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is trying to find the person who set fire to grass at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland, early Wednesday morning. The WPD, the City of Wichita, and Wichita Park and Recreation have released photos showing a black car driving through the park at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police say […]
WICHITA, KS
Four States Home Page

Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”

WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy