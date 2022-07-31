ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Indiana Michigan Power providing assistance to Kentucky Power after flooding

By Jon Zimney
95.3 MNC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.953mnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 MNC

Powerful storm disrupts power to Indiana Michigan Power customers

A powerful storm that swept across Lake Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, disrupted power to nearly 11,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers, causing heavy damage and numerous outages in southwest Michigan. As the storm continued across northern Indiana into early. evening it diminished in strength, causing fewer outages in the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana hotels back to pre-pandemic business

Indiana hotels are back to pre-pandemic business, according to a new study reported by Inside Indiana Business. Patrick Tamm, CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, the group that completed the study, says things are ahead of schedule, as Indiana wasn’t forecasted to return to this point until 2024.
INDIANA STATE
wkyufm.org

Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents

Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Michigan Business
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
City
Muncie, IN
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Industry
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Michigan Government
wevv.com

886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky superintendents share experiences with deadly flooding

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass met with local superintendents on Aug. 1 to ensure the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) addresses the real-time needs of districts most impacted by severe flooding that has devastated parts of eastern Kentucky. Superintendents on the call expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support as they recapped […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Power#Indiana Michigan Power#Power Lines
95.3 MNC

Indiana establishes new tax credit for filmmakers

The State of Indiana will soon begin investing in growing its creative industry, offering a new Film and Media Tax Credit for television, film, music or digital media productions. This credit was established in the 2022 legislative session through Senate Enrolled Act 361. Filmmakers believe this will help “build a...
INDIANA STATE
WITN

Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods

No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital to business has devastated other farms because of the chemical's ability to drift under certain conditions. Enforcing the rules is in the hands of states, but there is a growing concern over whether federal action needs to be taken.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WLKY.com

JCPS teacher gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who is leading the district's efforts to collect donations was also personally impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding. Emilie McKiernan Blanton is a teacher and regional director for the Jefferson County Teacher's Association. Her partner lives in Letcher County and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
95.3 MNC

Indiana State Police hiring dispatch

Indiana State Police are hiring. They’re accepting applications for Regional Dispatcher at the Toll Road. The dispatch center cover the Toll Road, the Bremen District, Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko Counties. They say that dispatchers will receive, record, and dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Wallethub says Indiana has the worst early education system in the country

The State of Indiana has the worst “early education system in America,” according to a study done by Wallethub. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics, including share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program, number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-K.
INDIANA STATE
z93country.com

Wayne County returns to Red Zone of Covid Spread

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department currently has 5 counties in the “red” or high Covid community spread level and 5 counties in the “yellow” or medium level of community spread. Wayne, Pulaski, Clinton, McCreary, and Cumberland are all listed in the red category of spread.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
95.3 MNC

Districts still looking for bus drivers

School starts as early as Friday in some districts in Michiana, including Goshen. That district, and several others are still looking for bus drivers. Ligonier, Mishawaka and South Bend Schools are looking to hire, as well. In South Bend, a driver can earn $19.26 after the first 40 working days.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wnky.com

McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy