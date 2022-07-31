Indiana Michigan Power providing assistance to Kentucky Power after flooding

www.953mnc.com
95.3 MNC
Powerful storm disrupts power to Indiana Michigan Power customers
A powerful storm that swept across Lake Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, disrupted power to nearly 11,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers, causing heavy damage and numerous outages in southwest Michigan. As the storm continued across northern Indiana into early. evening it diminished in strength, causing fewer outages in the...
ngtnews.com
Ascend Elements Plans Kentucky Manufacturing Facility to Recycle EV Batteries
Ascend Elements is investing $310 million in Phase 1 – and up to $1 billion over several possible phases – to build a sustainable lithium-ion battery materials facility in Hopkinsville, Ky., with ground-breaking expected in Q4 2022. The manufacturing facility, known as Apex 1, will be home to...
95.3 MNC
Indiana hotels back to pre-pandemic business
Indiana hotels are back to pre-pandemic business, according to a new study reported by Inside Indiana Business. Patrick Tamm, CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, the group that completed the study, says things are ahead of schedule, as Indiana wasn’t forecasted to return to this point until 2024.
wkyufm.org
Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
95.3 MNC
Entire houses have been washed away in the flooding in eastern Kentucky
Entire houses have been washed away in the flooding in eastern Kentucky. Since late last week Indiana’s Task Force 1 has been in the mountains, about 20 miles from Hazard, to help with search and rescue operations, needed because people have been reported missing. “That is factual. Homes were...
wevv.com
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
Kentucky superintendents share experiences with deadly flooding
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass met with local superintendents on Aug. 1 to ensure the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) addresses the real-time needs of districts most impacted by severe flooding that has devastated parts of eastern Kentucky. Superintendents on the call expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support as they recapped […]
WLKY.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
95.3 MNC
Indiana establishes new tax credit for filmmakers
The State of Indiana will soon begin investing in growing its creative industry, offering a new Film and Media Tax Credit for television, film, music or digital media productions. This credit was established in the 2022 legislative session through Senate Enrolled Act 361. Filmmakers believe this will help “build a...
woay.com
Another round of storms strikes Eastern Kentucky amid extreme flooding; President declares a federal disaster
Frankfort, KY (AP)- Eastern Kentucky is still experiencing severe storms while attempting to recover from extreme flooding that has afflicted the area. President Joe Biden declared the flooding a federal disaster to direct relief and recovery efforts to those affected. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reports that the death toll has...
wymt.com
Two more EKY counties approved for federal individual disaster assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Two more Eastern Kentucky counties were just added to the individual assistance list. Tuesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted President Joe Biden approved Pike and Floyd County being added to the list. No word on where the mobile centers for those counties will be yet.
WITN
Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital to business has devastated other farms because of the chemical's ability to drift under certain conditions. Enforcing the rules is in the hands of states, but there is a growing concern over whether federal action needs to be taken.
WLKY.com
JCPS teacher gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who is leading the district's efforts to collect donations was also personally impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding. Emilie McKiernan Blanton is a teacher and regional director for the Jefferson County Teacher's Association. Her partner lives in Letcher County and...
WTHI
Duke Energy pushes for the second rate increase of the summer; here's how much more they want
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy has requested approval for a rate increase. The company requested a 7.2 percent increase. If the Indiana Utility Regulatory commission approves it, average customers w see about $12 added to their monthly bills. You may remember Duke Energy recently raised rates by 16...
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police hiring dispatch
Indiana State Police are hiring. They’re accepting applications for Regional Dispatcher at the Toll Road. The dispatch center cover the Toll Road, the Bremen District, Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko Counties. They say that dispatchers will receive, record, and dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies...
95.3 MNC
Wallethub says Indiana has the worst early education system in the country
The State of Indiana has the worst “early education system in America,” according to a study done by Wallethub. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics, including share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program, number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-K.
z93country.com
Wayne County returns to Red Zone of Covid Spread
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department currently has 5 counties in the “red” or high Covid community spread level and 5 counties in the “yellow” or medium level of community spread. Wayne, Pulaski, Clinton, McCreary, and Cumberland are all listed in the red category of spread.
95.3 MNC
Districts still looking for bus drivers
School starts as early as Friday in some districts in Michiana, including Goshen. That district, and several others are still looking for bus drivers. Ligonier, Mishawaka and South Bend Schools are looking to hire, as well. In South Bend, a driver can earn $19.26 after the first 40 working days.
wnky.com
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
Task Force 1 gets Kentucky mission assignment
An urban search and rescue team based in Columbia has received its first assignment in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. The post Task Force 1 gets Kentucky mission assignment appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
